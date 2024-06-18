Appcast Named to Inc.'s List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Appcast recognized as one of Inc's "best workplaces" for the third time in its 10-year history

LEBANON, N.H., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appcast, the global leader in recruitment marketing technology and services, has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures.

Appcast's workplace culture rooted in trust, transparency and teamwork

The recognition of a winning workplace culture is particularly exemplary, coming almost one year after Appcast's acquisition of Bayard Advertising. The acquisition led to a significant increase in Appcast's headcount plus an expansion of Appcast's recruitment marketing solutions with the launch of AppcastOne and Appcast Brand & Creative.

"Our team makes me proud each and every day, but this recognition is exceptionally meaningful to me," said Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast. "Our people have worked so hard to ensure that as we grow, our company remains a place in which people feel empowered, supported and respected – and that they're still having fun, too."

Inc. survey results underscore Appcast's employee engagement

Each recognized company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

As one (anonymous) survey respondent shared: "Appcast is an exceptional place to work. It starts with senior leadership being transparent, empathetic and hard-working. The culture is very focused on being kind and 'standing on your number' (holding yourself accountable in achieving the goals that are clearly set for everyone). Appcast also is willing to change, adopting new technology, investing in new initiatives and taking risks. The benefits and flexibility offered are excellent."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

Appcast is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, extending gratitude to customers, partners and employees for its decade of success in driving hiring outcomes for leading employers across the globe.

To learn more about careers at Appcast, visit https://www.appcast.io/careers/

About Appcast

Appcast is the global leader of recruitment marketing technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services drive hiring outcomes for more than 2,000 clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on X @appcast_io.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

Michiko Morales, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast), 202-805-2345, [email protected]

SOURCE Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast)