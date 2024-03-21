Appcast to Host Live Webinar on Key Economic Insights for Recruiters

Appcast's industry experts will provide insight into the labor market and the impact of various forces, including artificial intelligence (AI), immigration and more

WHAT

Appcast, the global leader in recruitment marketing technology and services, will hold a live webinar, titled "Economic Insights for Recruiters: AI, Immigration, and the Future of Work." During the event, Appcast's industry experts, Andrew Flowers, lead labor economist, and Sam Kuhn, economic data analyst, will examine numerous topics, such as the current state of the labor market, how a 2023 recession was avoided, and the economic impact of forces shaping the future of work like immigration, AI, and more.

Webinar attendees will gain an in-depth understanding of the following:

How the US economy avoided a recession in 2023 and is on track for a "soft landing" in 2024

Both the status and impact of current inflation and job growth rates

How the recent surge in immigration has fueled strong labor market growth but is in jeopardy given political polarization

The role of AI in the workforce, specifically regarding the use of generative AI tools

The specific risks to the economic outlook, from geopolitical conflict and depleted consumer savings to a resurgence of inflation and higher interest rates

WHO

Andrew Flowers, lead labor economist at Appcast

Prior to joining Appcast in 2021, Flowers was an economist for Indeed.com's Hiring Lab. Before that, he was the quantitative editor at FiveThirtyEight.com. He began his career as an economic analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. He holds a B.A. in economics from the University of Chicago.

Sam Kuhn, economic data analyst at Appcast

Sam Kuhn is an economic data analyst at Appcast specializing in labor market and recruitment data. Kuhn studied economics at Arizona State University and Boston College. His research on pay transparency has been quoted in various media sources such as Marketplace, CNBC and The Guardian.

WHEN & WHERE

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, click here.

About Appcast

