Appcast to Host Live Webinar Unveiling Results of the 2024 Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report

Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast and industry expert, will provide a sneak peek into the eighth edition of the Appcast Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report

Appcast, the global leader in recruitment marketing technology and services, will hold a live webinar featuring exclusive insight into the 2024 Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report. During the webinar, Chris Forman, Appcast's founder and CEO, will preview data points highlighted in the report and provide practical insight into how companies can align their recruitment marketing strategy for what is to come in 2024.

Webinar attendees will be among the first to receive a copy of the 2024 Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report and gain an in-depth understanding of the following:

Key recruitment marketing metrics across various industries, including cost-per-click, cost-per-apply, cost-per-hire and apply rates

How to leverage data and metrics to build a successful recruitment marketing plan for the new year

The variables that can impact recruiting costs

Trends of how and when job seekers are applying to jobs

Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast

Chris Forman is the founder and CEO of Appcast, which was acquired by Stepstone in 2019. With more than 25 years of industry experience and serial entrepreneurship, Forman is a pioneer in the development and deployment of smarter technology tools that have helped thousands of companies recruit and hire millions of job seekers around the globe. He is a nationally recognized expert in recruiting and talent management and has been quoted in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and Staffing Industry Review.

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET

About Appcast

Appcast is the global leader in recruitment marketing technology and services. In July 2023, Appcast acquired Bayard Advertising, a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services drive hiring outcomes for more than 2,000 clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on X @appcast_io.

