Appcast Xtend Launches to Tackle Candidate Drop-Off and Boost Hiring Efficiency

Appcast Xtend enables employers to maximize the effectiveness of their recruiting budget while improving the candidate experience

LEBANON, N.H., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic, today announced the launch of Appcast Xtend, a new offering designed to empower employers to tackle candidate drop-off, enhance the candidate experience and drive more hires.

Appcast Xtend is one of the many innovative solutions that has emerged from Appcast Labs, Appcast's internal incubator with a mission of building the next generation of recruitment technology for employers.

"Appcast Xtend is the solution to a significant problem that most employers face, which is: on average, 95% of visitors to an employer's career site or applicant tracking system abandon the process and don't apply to an open role," said Tom Chevalier, general manager of Appcast Labs. "I'm extremely proud of the team for building a solution that leverages the effectiveness of remarketing to engage more of the qualified career site and ATS visitors who would ordinarily disappear without a trace."

Appcast Xtend creates better job seeker experiences within an employer's existing HR tech stack. By employing a novel and easy-to-deploy "overlay" approach, Xtend's experiences can:

Anticipate abandonment – Invites job seekers to engage as they're about to leave the site and then promotes relevant job opportunities through a multi-channel remarketing approach, including email, SMS, and search and social media advertising.

Recommend similar jobs – Helps job seekers discover positions with optimal commutes, flexible shift options, or similar roles that might be a better fit.

Promote the employer's brand – Timely and relevant distribution of employer brand content, such as videos, at the optimal moment when potential candidates are considering an employer's job opportunities.

Pre-qualify and expand the talent pool – Efficiently identifying the right candidates for the hardest-to-fill roles.

Boost hiring event RSVPs – Real-time promotion to visitors in the employer's ATS to maximize hiring event success.

"The results we've seen from our beta release have exceeded all expectations with some employers seeing a 20% lift in applications," said Chevalier. "Customers love that it's so simple – no work on their part, reduces burden on recruiter time and squeezes more results from the budget they're already investing in recruitment advertising. And since it works with the employer's existing career site and ATS, employers we've talked to about it say Xtend is a 'no brainer.'"

"Within three months, DICK'S Sporting Goods has gained over 7,500 applications utilizing Appcast Xtend, worth over $60,000 in value," said Rebecca Pulaski, recruitment marketing and operations manager at DICK's Sporting Goods. "Implementing Xtend has allowed us to diversify our advertising sources to attract candidates in unique ways, while still producing completed applications in our ATS."

Appcast Xtend is now available for general release and complements Appcast's existing suite of solutions: AppcastOne, a candidate acquisition platform that harnesses the power of programmatic, search, social and traditional media into a single omni-channel enterprise solution, and Appcast Brand & Creative, a full suite of professional services from employer brand and strategy development to award-winning, cross-channel creatives.

For more information, visit: https://www.appcast.io/appcast-xtend

About Appcast

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services drive hiring outcomes for more than one thousand clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io.

