Appcast's Omni-Channel Recruitment Marketing Solution, AppcastOne, Wins Stevie Award in the 2024 American Business Awards

AppcastOne recognized for its innovation as the industry's first offering to harness programmatic, search, social and traditional media in a single solution to optimize candidate acquisition.

LEBANON, N.H., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appcast, the global leader in recruitment marketing technology and services, today announced it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the 2024 American Business Awards®. Recognized in the Human Capital Management or Talent Management Solution category, AppcastOne is the industry's first omni-channel recruitment marketing solution that harnesses the power of programmatic, search, social and traditional recruitment media into a single enterprise offering.

AppcastOne uses real-time market and performance data, advanced algorithms and a team of experts to select the best channels for optimal results that are aligned to the employer's goals – whether that be driving applicants, building a candidate pipeline or driving employer brand awareness – so that employers are nimble to changing market conditions and evolving business priorities.

"It is an honor to have AppcastOne recognized by the Stevie Awards as we continue delivering revolutionary recruitment marketing solutions that help our clients hire talent amid a rapidly changing talent acquisition landscape," said Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast. "Appcast is committed to building state-of-the-art technology and leveraging our unparalleled data insights and industry experts to drive our clients' hiring needs."

AppcastOne combines the power of all recruitment marketing channels into one streamlined solution:

Programmatic: Appcast's award-winning programmatic recruitment advertising technology optimizes job ad distribution across its industry-leading network of thousands of job sites.

Search and Display: Top-of-funnel search and display advertising attracts active and passive candidates and improves the talent pool for even the hardest-to-fill roles.

Social: Appcast's social media experts help employers improve job seekers' awareness of their brands and career opportunities on the platforms where job seekers spend much of their time online. Appcast uses proprietary targeting matrixes that outperform platform benchmarks across 90% of campaigns.

Traditional Media: Appcast leverages its deep partnerships and position as the largest global buyer of recruitment media to optimize all forms of online and offline advertising for employers, delivering confidence in how budgets are spent and driving optimal outcomes.

AppcastOne provides customized in-depth reporting, competitive intelligence and labor market insights. The AppcastOne dashboard provides a transparent and holistic view of all online recruitment marketing channels (programmatic, search, social and traditional media) so that employers can understand the recruiting funnel impact and how cost, volume and quality of candidate are being optimized. AppcastOne users have access to full-service support provided by a dedicated team of recruitment marketing experts that evaluate the employer's business and recruitment needs to craft a data-driven recruitment marketing strategy that meets their hiring goals and objectives.

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York."

Now in its 22nd year, the Stevie American Business Awards® recognizes achievements across a multitude of business categories. More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

To view the full list of 2024 winners, visit https://stevieawards.com/aba/2024-stevie-award-winners

For more information about AppcastOne, visit https://www.appcast.io/appcast-one/

About Appcast

Appcast is the global leader in recruitment marketing technology and services. In July 2023, Appcast acquired Bayard Advertising, a pioneer in the recruitment marketing space. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services drive hiring outcomes for more than 2,000 clients. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io and follow on X @appcast_io.

Media Contact

Michiko Morales, Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast), 202-805-2345, [email protected]

SOURCE Appcast