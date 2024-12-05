AppClose, Inc. Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in Operational Excellence.

"Our inclusion on Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list reflects the passion and dedication of the AppClose team to creating innovative solutions that empower families and simplify co-parenting," said Igor Litinsky, Founder and CEO of AppClose. Post this

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, including customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – including technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

"For over 40 years, Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," said Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman.

The Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes, industries, and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select honorees in each category that have demonstrated an outstanding influence on their communities, industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"Our inclusion on Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business list is a testament to the passion, innovation, and relentless dedication of the AppClose team. This recognition reflects our commitment to creating exceptional solutions that empower families and simplify co-parenting," said Igor Litinsky, Founder and CEO of AppClose.

"We are proud to have maintained our operational excellence despite rapid growth. Over the past year, we've significantly increased our share of new U.S. court-ordered users, and received an increasing number of court-ordered users internationally. According to data from Sensor Tower[1], AppClose has established itself as the clear leader in the co-parenting technology space. This growth underscores our commitment to delivering the most trusted and effective co-parenting solution on the market. With many new features launching this year and in the first quarter of 2025 we continue to expand our platform to help co-parents better manage their schedules, finances, and secure communication, ensure compliance with court orders, and prioritize their children's well-being."

About AppClose

AppClose is the leading co-parenting platform in the United States and is trusted by families in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Ireland. AppClose simplifies communication, manages shared expenses, and coordinates scheduling for separated or divorced parents, using advanced encryption to ensure the security and privacy of user data. It is widely recognized and used in court-ordered co-parenting arrangements in every county across the U.S., helping parents meet legal requirements while reducing conflict and improving collaboration. AppClose empowers hundreds of thousands of co-parents to streamline their responsibilities, save time, ensure compliance with court orders, and prioritize their children's well-being. For more information, visit www.appclose.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

[1] Per Sensor Tower data, within the category of parenting resources in the U.S., AppClose is in the top 20 of mobile apps, based on daily active users, for the YTD 2024 period through November 30th.

