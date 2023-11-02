Appeal Production Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

First-time recipient for the Virginia-based firm
HARRISONBURG, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Appeal Production is honored to be recognized by Inc. Business Media as a second annual Power Partner Award winner. This award honors B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.
Having refined our craft of visual communication over the years, at Appeal Production we have been fortunate to work with several local, regional, and Fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries and sectors. These companies include Performance Food Group (Richmond, Virginia), American Pharmacists Association (Washington, DC), Daikin Applied (Minneapolis, Minnesota), Rotary International (Evanston, Illinois), Everence Financial (Goshen, Indiana), F&M Bank (Timberville, Virginia), Virginia Department of Health (Richmond, Virginia), Banker Steel (Lynchburg, Virginia), InterChange Group (Harrisonburg, Virginia), and Danone North America (Mt. Crawford, Virginia).
Appeal Production is a video marketing firm that inspires business growth with dazzling videos. Whether you need to hire the next great employee or excite new customers, we help you grow from invisible to irresistible. With over seven decades of collective experience in the video marketing and advertising industries, Appeal is a trusted partner in helping businesses stand out with their video marketing strategies.
To learn more about this topic or to find out how you can grow your business from invisible to irresistible, contact our Director of Business Development & Marketing, Bryn McIntyre Rankin, at [email protected].
Media Contact
Bryn McIntyre Rankin, Appeal Production, 1 6124322412, [email protected], https://appealproduction.com/
SOURCE Appeal Production
Share this article