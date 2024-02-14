Apperone is the #1 App for Safe and Convenient School Trips, Helping Administrators and Teachers Monitor Events in Real-Time

"As much as I loved sharing the experience of traveling on school trips with my kids, I knew there had to be a more efficient way to take attendance and alert the admin back home that everyone was present," said Dagostino. Post this

As a band dad who frequently chaperoned his kid's band trips to busy places like Chicago and New York, Dagostino needed a way to cut down on the chaos and streamline a solution to improve organization and communication while traveling with students. He took matters into his own hands and developed Apperone to fulfill all the requirements he knew firsthand were necessary when organizing large groups. It cut down on endless text, paperwork and confusion.

"As much as I loved sharing the experience of traveling on school trips with my kids, I knew there had to be a more efficient way to take attendance and alert the admin back home that everyone was present," said Dagostino. "This was just the start. Apperone was also developed to provide parents with real-time notifications for peace of mind to know their child is safe and able to connect with them at all times. Parents especially love receiving photos via our central photo-sharing hub."

The user-friendly app allows administrators to see the location of each student on a trip.

Apperone replaces antiquated methods for paperless convenience. For a one-time set-up fee of $195 and then $3 per child, administrators and teachers can see the location of participants assigned to their group. Every group receives a License Key for a one-time set-up fee. This provides platform access and the freedom to organize unlimited trips (the app will only track locations during an active trip).

For more information, visit goapperone.com.

About Apperone:

Apperone is the streamlined solution for student travel. The user-friendly app addresses the needs of school chaperones, administrators and parents. Choose Apperone for its efficiency and commitment to a quality travel experience.

Media Contact

Jessica Parise, Apperone, 8582480082, [email protected], https://www.goapperone.com/

SOURCE Apperone