ApplaiNow Launches to Connect Families with Verified College Admittees for 1:1 Admissions Advice

What does it take to get in? The profiles help answer that question by showing real application details from successful students — GPAs, extracurriculars, test scores, and more. How did they do it? The video calls answer that second question, offering the personal stories and practical advice that data alone can't provide.

As admissions at top universities grow increasingly competitive, many students struggle to find accessible, affordable, and reliable guidance. Counselors are overextended, private consultants are costly and inflexible, and online forums can be unreliable. ApplaiNow bridges this gap by offering on-demand, commitment-free access to real students who have recently succeeded in the process.

"Getting 1:1 mentorship on college admissions has long been a privilege for a fortunate few," said Rick Wee, Founder and CEO of ApplaiNow. "We're democratizing that access so anyone can get direct advice from peers who've been through it. Profiles are free to browse to see what worked, and short video sessions let families learn how to do it — all without long-term commitments."

Advisors also benefit from ApplaiNow's marketplace model, using their unique experiences to pay it forward by mentoring future generations while earning money in college on their own schedule.

"I love helping future applicants and sharing my experience," said Ethan Chan, ApplaiNow advisor and MIT freshman. "It's rewarding to know that with ApplaiNow, I can share my story and inspire someone else's journey in an easy-to-use, accessible way."

ApplaiNow integrates scheduling and video chat so advisors can set flexible availability around their classes and extracurriculars. Sessions start at just 15 minutes, allowing students to fit advisory sessions easily into their schedules.

"We're not just launching a service — we're building a community of mentorship and storytelling," said Christian Wee, Director of Business Development & Marketing. "Our goal is to make trusted admissions advice accessible to every student, everywhere."

