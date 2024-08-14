Apple Back to School 2024 Best Laptops for College Students, MacBook Air M3, M2, MacBook Pro M3 Pro & M3 Max / And More… code-boost.com

Code-Boost.com has found the top early Apple back to school 2024 sales and deals on MacBook Air & MacBook Pro machine for school and college. Including MacBook Air M3, M2, MacBook Pro M3 Pro & M3 Max and more.
BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apple Back To School 2024 Deals are live...Code-Boost.com has found the top early sales on the best laptops for college students.
During the early Apple Back To School 2024 sales event, customers can enjoy the following deals on the best laptops for college:
- MacBook Air (13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, M3 chip): For those seeking portability and power, originally priced at $1,099, now available for $849.98.
- MacBook Air (15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M3 chip): Offering a larger screen for increased productivity, originally priced at $1,099, now available for $1,049.98.
- MacBook Air (M2 chip): Ideal for everyday use, originally priced at $1,099, now available for $799.00.
- MacBook Pro (14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M3 chip): Designed for intensive tasks, originally priced at $1,999, now available for $1,399.00.
- MacBook Pro (M3 Pro or M3 Max chip): Offering high performance, originally priced at $1,999, now available for $1,699.00.
- MacBook Pro (16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M3 Pro or M3 Max chip): The ultimate choice for performance, originally priced at $1,999, now available for $1,999.00.
Code-Boost.com is a new computing-centric site finding the best Apple Back to School 2024 laptop deals
Code-Boost.com is committed to bringing the best laptops for college students directly to consumers, ensuring students & professors alike can enjoy fast, reliable laptops at the most affordable prices this school year.
Media Contact
Matt Fleischer, Matt Fleischer, 1 5513085794, [email protected] , Matt Fleischer
Matt Fleischer, Code Boost, 1 5513085794, [email protected], https://code-boost.com
SOURCE Code-Boost.com
Share this article