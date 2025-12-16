APPLE BOTTOMS & LATTO Sell Out In Days, Second Capsule Outpaces Summer Drop, Restocks Begin Rolling Out While They Last

This collection is pure Big Mama energy," said Latto. "It's an evolution of my first drop, more attitude, more pieces, & more ways for women to feel bold & seen. I can't wait to see y'all styling it."— Latto Post this

The demand signals Apple Bottoms' position at the forefront of the Y2K fashion resurgence ahead of others like Von Dutch, Juicy Couture, New Religion and Baby Phat who have since made returns. Long known for its flattering fits and curve-accentuating silhouettes, the brand is reintroducing its heritage through modern design, technical updates, and collaborations that speak directly to the current consumer.

A Strategic Collaboration with Cultural Impact

The selection of Latto as the brand's first collaborator reflects Apple Bottoms' instinctive understanding of the modern fashion landscape. Latto's influence, style authority, and connection with young women have played a meaningful role in amplifying the brand's reach, while Apple Bottoms' elevated designs ensure the product stands on its own merits.

Together, the synergy has produced two back-to-back sellout moments and a renewed industry conversation around body-positive, breakout styles and expressive fashion.

"We're blown away," said President Michael Saunders, "From our legacy supporters to the new Gen Z fashion girl discovering us for the first time, the response has been fantastic. Apple Bottoms has always been about celebrating women with great fits and style, and this moment proves that our message still hits."

Brand creator and superstar Nelly added: "If you rocked with us from day one — thank you. And if you're new to the Apple Bottoms family, welcome. We're just getting started."

"This collection is pure Big Mama energy," said Latto. "It's an evolution of my first drop — more attitude, more pieces, and more ways for women to feel bold and seen. I can't wait to see y'all styling it."

Inside the Winter Capsule

The collection introduced a refined interpretation of Apple Bottoms' signature aesthetic, including:

Velour track sets in ivory and red with cheetah-print detailing

Reversible puffer jackets with cheetah print lining

Iconic legacy red-pocket jeans featuring enhanced fit technology

Branded Headbands it "IT" accessory for winter

High sell-through rates led Apple Bottoms to initiate an accelerated restock schedule, with additional inventory rolling out on AppleBottoms.com throughout the month which is sure to sell out again.

"This collection builds on the momentum of our first drop," said Michael Saunders. "It offers more range, more refinement, and more opportunities for women to feel confident and express their personal style."

Why Gen Z Is Responding

Apple Bottoms continues to rise as a preferred brand among 18–25-year-old consumers who value:

Fresh designs

Authenticity and heritage

Silhouettes that enhance shape and fit

Distinct design details rooted in early-2000s aesthetics

Fashion that is expressive without sacrificing accessibility

While many Y2K-era brands are returning to market, Apple Bottoms' advantage lies in its consistent design identity and a fit that has always resonated with women who want to look and feel their best.

"This moment represents both heritage and evolution," added Saunders. "Latto's vision aligns seamlessly with where the brand is headed. We are planning a dynamic 2026 with additional collaborations, new categories, and expanded offerings."

Restock updates and remaining pieces are available exclusively at AppleBottoms.com.

Media Contact

Juliette Harris, It Girl PR, 1 8183212317, [email protected], www.itgirlpr.com

SOURCE APPLE BOTTOMS