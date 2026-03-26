Apple Bottoms Brand x 3Quency: Nelly Brand Returns to Music Video Roots

Apple Bottoms is focused on providing fashion that makes our customer look and feel amazing and confident, accentuating what they love most about themselves and 3Quency, as a group, appeals to our young customer with fun and carefree 'girlboss' vibes!" said President Michael Saunders. Post this

This partnership brings together two forces shaped by music culture. Apple Bottoms first became a global fashion phenomenon through its presence in hip-hop and pop music, famously referenced in chart-topping hits including "Low" by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain, as well as tracks like "Overnight Celebrity" by Twista and "Shake That" by Eminem. The brand relaunched in 2025 with successful benchmarks including a collaboration with Bubly and a capsule line with hip-hop superstar Latto. Apple Bottoms has many exciting activations planned for 2026, beginning with this collaboration with 3Quency, the winning group of the successful Netflix show Building the Band.

"3Quency represents today's young, confident woman," said Michael Saunders, President of Apple Bottoms. "Their fan base is authentic, energetic, and largely female—exactly the community Apple Bottoms has always celebrated."

3Quency—comprised of Brianna Mazzola, Nori Moore (Nori Royale), and Wennely Quezada—has quickly emerged as one of pop's most promising new acts, blending powerhouse vocals with sharp choreography and modern pop production.

3Quency echoed their excitement about the collaboration: "We love the vibe of Apple Bottoms and we grew up on Nelly's music. What we loved most, besides the cool, on-trend design, is that each of us has a different style and body type, and every piece we tried on fit us all perfectly."

3Quency also spoke on the new single: "Our new single 'Telephone' speaks directly to the culture of commentary that comes with visibility. The moment you step into the spotlight, everyone picks up the phone ready with opinions, comparisons, and assumptions about who you are. Instead of letting that noise define us, we put it into the music. 'Telephone' became our way of setting a boundary and creating armor for ourselves. It's confident, direct, and unapologetic. Through the record, we're choosing to turn down the outside noise and stay locked into our own choices, energy, and the frequency we created. All of us are grounded in who we are, what we believe, and the experience that brought us together."

Since their breakout win on Building the Band, the trio has signed with Columbia Records, toured 17 cities across more than 13 states, performed at Netflix's Summer Break event in Santa Monica, and built a rapidly growing global audience across streaming platforms including Spotify, YouTube, and TikTok.

The new collaboration places Apple Bottoms front and center in the visual rollout for their newest song, "Telephone," with the group showcasing the brand's latest designs in the upcoming music video.

Apple Bottoms is having a full-circle moment, as it was originally born from music culture—appearing in music videos, lyrics, and on some of the most recognizable artists of the 2000s, including Beyoncé, Ciara, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Rowland, Rihanna, and Fergie. Today, the brand is finding renewed relevance among a new wave of artists and creators, including Muni Long, Zara Larsson, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Jessie Murph, GloRilla, Latto, Angela Simmons—and now 3Quency.

"Apple Bottoms is focused on providing fashion that makes our customer look and feel amazing and confident, accentuating what they love most about themselves. We are a bridge between what is on-trend and fashionable, with that hint of Y2K flair that keeps our legacy clients happy as well. 3Quency, as a group, appeals to our young customer with fun and carefree 'girlboss' vibes. We are excited to embark on this journey with them!" said President Michael Saunders.

"Apple Bottoms is expanding its cultural footprint, balancing established icons with emerging talent across music, fashion, sports, and media—creating a multi-platform pipeline for the next generation of influence and fashion," said Communications Director Juliette Harris, expanding on the brand's direction.

The Apple Bottoms team sees this collaboration as a natural alignment with the group's younger audience. With 3Quency's new single and video release for "Telephone," the collaboration signals a broader return of music-driven fashion—where artists and style move together to shape the next era of pop culture.

About Apple Bottoms

Founded by Nelly, Apple Bottoms is more than just a fashion brand – it's a movement that celebrates diversity, style, and culture. From iconic jeans to star-studded collaborations, Apple Bottoms continues to leave a mark on both the fashion and philanthropic worlds.

https://applebottoms.com (https://applebottoms.com/) | @officialapplebottoms (https://www.instagram.com/officialapplebottoms/)

About 3Quency

Three voices. Three energies. One frequency.

Rooted in the spirit of '90s R&B girl groups, 3Quency channels the era when harmony meant sisterhood and every lyric carried truth. Their sound is nostalgia wrapped in evolution. Each member stands in her individuality, yet together they form a collective vibration—different personalities, different stories, one shared intention: empowerment. They believe in intuition, in listening to the quiet voice within, and in honoring the frequencies that connect us to ourselves and to each other. www.3quencyofficial.com/ @3quencyofficial

Media Contact

Juliette Harris, It Girl PR, 1 8183212317, [email protected], www.itgirlpr.com

SOURCE APPLE BOTTOMS