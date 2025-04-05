APPLE BOTTOMS BY NELLY Unveils Luxe Black Label Leather Jacket & Donates CELEBRITY-SIGNED Piece To Make-A-Wish® Missouri

Charity Partnership includes Show Tickets, Personal meeting with Nelly and Jacket Signed by Nelly, Ashanti, Green Day, GloRilla, Sexxy Red & Benson Boone

Nelly isn't just on fire with his global "Where the Party At Tour", and the explosive return of Apple Bottoms—he's making major moves with purpose, fashion, and heart.

At the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Grammy-winning artist and style icon was presented the iHeart Landmark award for the impact of 25 years of Country Grammar and he used his moment in the spotlight to unveil a major give-back. Apple Bottoms debuted its brand-new "Black Label" leather jacket and donated a one-of-a-kind, celebrity-signed version to Make-A-Wish® Missouri—alongside a VIP concert experience fans won't forget.

Backstage at the iHeartRadio Awards, Nelly presented the sleek new jacket to a mix of music icons and rising stars. One limited-edition jacket was signed by artists including Green Day, Billy Idol, Finneas, Ashanti, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, K Carbon, and Benson Boone, as well as Nelly himself. The signed jacket—along with four tickets to any Nelly concert and an exclusive meet-and-greet—is now being auctioned to benefit Make-A-Wish Missouri using this link: (https://onecau.se/_9ngwz1)

Additional artists who received the jacket or Apple Bottoms pieces at the show included Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish (who was gifted a custom vegan version), Muni Long, SZA, Nikki Glaser, Kelsea Ballerini, Mariah Carey, and more. Other stars who have received Apple Bottoms include Jordin Sparks, Kelly Rowland, Sherri Shepherd, Kelly Clarkson, Megan Moroney, and Angel Reese. Apple Bottoms also gifted classic throwback pieces—like its iconic jeans, bombers, and tanks—to artists such as Rocsi Diaz, Tori Kelly and Gracie Abrams.

The Apple Bottoms Black Label Jacket is now available for purchase at $999 on www.applebottoms.com. Made from buttery-soft Italian lambskin leather with stud detailing, a fleece-lined hood, and a signature satin lining—it's a red-carpet-worthy piece that merges streetwear edge with high-end craftsmanship.

The Black Label jacket has two cool styles which are both newly released on the Apple Bottoms website for purchase that embrace the wearers' rebellious spirit. The buttery-soft Italian lambskin leather elevates effortlessly, while polished pewter studs add a touch of rebellious chic. The satin branded lining whispers of elevated style, making this jacket a statement piece that's simply striking and red-carpet worthy.

The first jacket includes intricate lace-up accents on the sleeves and back, while the second option of the jacket has polished pewter studs showcasing an embossed work of art on the back. Real leather, real luxury, at an amazing Apple Bottoms price.

"We have so many exciting things in the pipeline—collabs, retail drops, and new styles rolling out for spring," said Michael Saunders, President of Apple Bottoms. "This moment with Make-A-Wish is just the beginning of a big year ahead."

"We're incredibly grateful for Nelly's continued support," said Stephanie Hampton-Boeglin , Chief Operating Officer Make-A-Wish® Missouri & Kansas . "This generous donation of the Apple Bottoms signed jacket along with the ticket package will directly help us grant more life-changing wishes for kids facing critical illnesses."

The revival of Apple Bottoms is more than a nostalgic comeback—it's a bold, fashion-forward movement that stays true to its mission: empowering all women, celebrating every curve, and giving back in meaningful ways.

About Apple Bottoms

Founded in 2002 by multi–Grammy Award-winning artist and entrepreneur Nelly, Apple Bottoms revolutionized the denim world by celebrating curves, individuality, and unapologetic confidence. At a time when the fashion industry largely ignored curvier women, Apple Bottoms broke the mold with bold, body-positive designs that embraced all shapes and sizes—ushering in a new era of inclusivity and swagger-infused style. From its iconic launch—complete with a global model search and a coveted feature on Oprah's Favorite Things—Apple Bottoms quickly became a cultural phenomenon. With its signature stretch denim that hugged and highlighted curves, the brand didn't just sell jeans; it sparked a movement around self-love and empowerment.

Now, more than two decades later, Apple Bottoms is back. Reimagined for the modern woman, the brand blends its classic fits with cutting-edge fabric technology to lift, shape, and accentuate curves like never before. Still rooted in its founding mission, Apple Bottoms remains committed to inclusivity, confidence, and authenticity—offering an expanded collection of denim, skirts, tops, jackets, accessories, and activewear for today's diverse generation of fashion lovers.

Apple Bottoms isn't just a fashion brand—it's a legacy, a lifestyle, and a bold statement that every woman deserves to feel sexy, seen, and celebrated. Discover the new collection at www.applebottoms.com.

