Apple Self Storage Acquires Melanson Road Mini Storage in Dieppe, NB

A second Apple Self Storage location will now be available to residents of Dieppe, Greater Lakeburn, Moncton and surrounding areas.

DIEPPE, NB., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apple Self Storage, the largest self storage provider in New Brunswick and a leader in the self storage industry in Canada, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Melanson Road Mini Storage in Dieppe, New Brunswick. This strategic move reinforces Apple Self Storage's commitment to enhancing its services to meet the growing demand for secure and convenient storage solutions in the Moncton region, which has recently been acknowledged as the fastest-growing city in the country.

The newly acquired facility, located at 1655 Melanson Rd. in Greater Lakeburn just Southeast of Dieppe, NB will now operate under the Apple Self Storage brand, which has 12 locations in the Maritimes and 4 in the Moncton-Dieppe market. The facility boasts over 30,000 sq. ft. square feet of storage space and a range of unit sizes including units with extra high doors to accommodate indoor service truck parking. With this expansion, Apple Self Storage now owns and operates roughly 60% of the storage in the area.

Dieppe and Moncton, with a remarkable population growth of 10.8% between 2016 and 2021 are New Brunswick's fastest growing communities, and Apple Self Storage's decision to enhance its presence in this thriving community aligns with our strategic vision of investing in growing communities and the announcement of the Dieppe Boulevard expansion, positioning the site perfectly for future developments and increased residential density.

"We are thrilled to welcome this newest facility into the Apple Self Storage fold. This acquisition expands our footprint in the vibrant community of Dieppe and aligns well with the exponential growth Moncton is experiencing. It also allows us to provide even more residents and businesses with storage solutions tailored to their unique requirements. We look forward to better serving Moncton, Dieppe and the Greater Lakeburn communities, and building lasting relationships with our new customers."

Apple Self Storage is renowned for its commitment to security, cleanliness, and customer satisfaction. The newly acquired facility in southeast New Brunswick will be equipped with:

Drive-up Storage Access: The Dieppe South location offers a variety of drive-up storage units to accommodate the diverse needs of individuals and businesses, ranging from small units for personal items to larger units for commercial storage.

Enhanced Security Measures: Apple Self Storage prioritizes the safety of customers' belongings. The newly acquired facility is equipped with 24-hour surveillance, secure access controls, and well-lit premises.

Convenient Location: Situated in a prime location southeast of Dieppe and the local airport, the facility provides easy access for customers in the surrounding areas, making it a convenient choice for both short-term and long-term storage needs.

and the local airport, the facility provides easy access for customers in the surrounding areas, making it a convenient choice for both short-term and long-term storage needs. Convenient Online Rentals: Apple Self Storage is committed to delivering a convenient storage and payment experience. Convenient online rental and payment portals allow customers to rent at anytime.

"We understand that storage needs vary, and our goal is to offer a comprehensive range of options to meet those needs effectively. Whether our customers require short-term storage during a move or a long-term solution for their business inventory, Apple Self Storage – Dieppe South will provide the quality and reliability they can trust."

Apple Self Storage will be working closely with existing Melanson Mini Storage customers to ensure a smooth transition and to address any questions or concerns they may have during this process.

Customers can learn more about the expanded offerings and services at the Dieppe location by visiting the Apple Self Storage website at www.applestorage.com or by contacting the facility directly at [email protected] or 506-233-5655.

MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGE

Known for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 50 facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.

For more information about Apple Self Storage and its Third Party Management, please visit www.applestorage.com

Media Contact

David Allan, Apple Self Storage, 1 647 993 9866, [email protected], www.applestorage.com

SOURCE Apple Self Storage