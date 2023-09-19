Apple Self Storage Announces Executive Promotion For Q4 2023

Apple Self Storage proudly promotes David Allan to President

AURORA, Ontario, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apple Self Storage, a leading provider of self storage solutions in Canada, is delighted to announce the promotion of David Allan who will become the company's new president, taking over the position from Scott Allan effective October 1st 2023.

David joined Apple Self Storage in 2014 and has been instrumental in the growth of the company that has seen square footage owned and managed more than quadruple over the last decade, positioning Apple Self Storage as one of the largest self storage providers in Canada. He is a respected industry leader and through his involvement on the Board of Directors for the Canadian Self Storage Association (CSSA), former YLG Senator of the American based Self Storage Association (SSA), participant in various industry committees and author of industry white papers, he has been helping shape and direct the self storage industry in Canada and internationally. David also became a part owner of Apple Self Storage Management in 2018.

"We see this step as an important step in our next generation of corporate management as well the next generation of growth. With the increasing complexity of the storage business as well as it becoming an established industry segment, it is critical to have a leading edge management team to serve our partners and customers," says Scott Allan, who will continue his responsibilities as company Treasurer, take on the new position as Chair of the Investment Committee, and will also act as Senior Advisor through the transition period. Philip Allan will continue as company Chairman, and Jeff Allan will continue in his role as VP at Large.

David with his management team – Michael Naoum, VP of Operations; Mitchell Cheung, VP of Finance and Administration; and Scott Campbell VP of Facilities Management – who are an exceptional combination of skill, experience and creative ability will ensure that Apple Self Storage continues to be viewed as the leading independent owner and operator of self storage in Canada and look forward to continuing to build our third party management offering as well.

----------------------

MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGE

Known for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 45+ facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.

For more information about Apple Self Storage and its Third Party Management, please visit www.applestorage.com

Media Contact

David Allan, Apple Self Storage, 1 647-993-9866, [email protected], www.applestorage.com

Twitter

SOURCE Apple Self Storage