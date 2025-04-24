Apple Self Storage Comes to Scarborough, Ontario, with New Facility on Silver Star Boulevard

Canadian self storage provider, Apple Self Storage, opens a brand new self storage facility alongside a retail plaza in Scarborough.

SCARBOROUGH, ON, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apple Self Storage, a trusted provider of secure and convenient self storage solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its newest facility in Scarborough, Ontario. Located at 321 Silver Star Boulevard, the newly launched location offers a range of storage options to meet the needs of residents, businesses, and students in the Scarborough area and beyond.

For this 107,000 sq. ft. Build, Apple Self Storage collaborated with Penalta Group Ltd., a trusted construction partner since 2018, along with the Oskar Group, a long-standing project partner. The new facility offers over 700 rentable self storage units in various sizes, to accommodate everything from household items to commercial inventory. With advanced security features, temperature-controlled units, and flexible rental terms, Apple Self Storage is committed to providing a high-quality and convenient storage experience for everyone. Alongside the self storage facility, Penalta has delivered a single-storey retail plaza with 11 retail units right next door.

Proudly Canadian, Apple Self Storage is deeply rooted in the community, building strong relationships with local organizations that enrich the area. Conveniently located near shopping centres, the facility is also closely connected to neighbouring small businesses and community spaces within the same plaza. Apple Self Storage is committed to investing locally and celebrating the area's rich culture.

"This has been an exciting project that seamlessly blends retail with self storage. We're proud to bring our trusted and secure storage solutions to the Scarborough community—now available in three languages to better serve our customers," said Scott Campbell, Vice President of Facilities Management at Apple Self Storage.

Situated Southwest of McNicoll Ave. and Midland Ave., the self storage facility is minutes from the Port Royal and Rosewood communities and conveniently located amongst local businesses providing services to residents. Cafes, bakeries, restaurants, grocery stores, and retails stores can be found just a short walk from the facility via a variety of shopping centres, such as China City, Maxum I, SkyCity Shopping Center, and the Evergold Centre.

Apple Self Storage is committed to providing excellent customer service and local support in Scarborough. To better serve the area's bilingual community, staff at the Scarborough facility are available to assist customers in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

Key Features of Apple Self Storage in Scarborough

The new facility is strategically placed to serve Scarborough, Markham, North York, East York, Richmond Hill, and Pickering residents, as well as businesses and students in the area. Apple Self Storage in Scarborough is equipped with a variety of features designed to provide customers with the best storage experience:

Temperature-Controlled Units: Keep sensitive items safe from Ontario's unpredictable weather with temperature-controlled storage designed to protect electronics, furniture, and more.

24-Hour Surveillance: The facility is monitored by 24-hour video surveillance for added security and peace of mind.

Commercial Storage: Local businesses can benefit from secure, accessible storage solutions for inventory, documents, office furniture, and other essentials.

Student Storage: Affordable, flexible storage options are available for students attending Centennial College and the University of Toronto - Scarborough , perfect for storing belongings over breaks or during moves.

Convenience: Online rentals, secure online payments, and automatic payment options make renting a storage unit simple and hassle-free.

Access and Security: The facility has controlled keypad access, ensuring only authorized renters and staff can access the premises.

The Scarborough facility is also conveniently located near major landmarks such as the Brighton Convention Centre, Asia Foodmart, and just a short drive from the Scarborough Town Centre and Pacific Mall, making it easily accessible for residents across the Greater Toronto Area.

Get in Touch With Apple Self Storage Today

Apple Self Storage – Scarborough is ready to help residents and businesses with their storage needs. Visit our website to get in touch with us, learn more about the new facility, or read our blog for storage tips. You can reserve your unit today by calling 416-293-1881 or emailing [email protected].

MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGE

Apple Self Storage is a Canadian owned and operated self storage provider. Known for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 50+ facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.

For more information about Apple Self Storage and its Third Party Management, please visit www.applestorage.com

Media Contact

David Allan, President, Apple Self Storage, 1 647-993-9866, [email protected], www.applestorage.com

SOURCE President, Apple Self Storage