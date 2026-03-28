Apple Self Storage Guelph Achieves Zero Carbon Building-Design Certification

Apple Self Storage has become the first self storage facility in Ontario to achieve Zero Carbon Building-Design certification. Post this

The project's certified design demonstrates measurable carbon reduction performance across multiple fronts. The facility achieves a 25.2% energy use reduction over the National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings (NECB) 2020 reference building, and its embodied carbon intensity of 197.2 kg CO₂e/m² comes in well below the Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) threshold of 350 kg CO₂e/m². The 185 kW rooftop solar installation generates enough clean energy to offset the building's operational carbon footprint and export surplus green power back to the grid. The facility's building envelope features Kingspan's K-Roc HF insulated metal panels, installed by Frost Building Systems Inc., which contribute to the building's thermal efficiency and overall carbon reduction targets. Space heating is delivered entirely through non-combustion technology, eliminating on-site direct emissions.

"We're proud that our Guelph facility sets a new standard for what self storage can be," said David Allan, President of Apple Self Storage. "Zero Carbon Building-Design certification reflects a deliberate choice to invest in an all-electric, solar-powered building that lowers emissions without compromising the secure, climate-controlled, high-quality experience our customers rely on. We see this as part of building a stronger business and a more sustainable portfolio for the long term. It proves that high environmental performance and strong commercial performance aren't mutually exclusive."

The Guelph project brought together a team of Canadian design and construction partners committed to advancing sustainable building practices. Architectural design was led by Cspace Architecture Inc. and Rick Brown and Associates Inc., with Fieldgate Construction Management Ltd. serving as general contractor and Malleum Development Corporation acting as construction manager. Building envelope systems featuring Kingspan's K-Roc HF insulated metal panels were installed by Frost Building Systems Inc.

"Apple Self Storage's Guelph facility showcases how high-performance building envelopes can support ambitious carbon reduction goals in practical, measurable ways," said Karim Muri, Vice President of Marketing Services and Strategy Development at Kingspan Insulated Panels North America. "Kingspan's K-Roc HF insulated metal panels deliver continuous insulation and a durable, thermally efficient envelope in a single component system. This project reflects a growing shift in Canada toward building materials that pair strong operational performance with lower-carbon design outcomes, and Apple Self Storage is at the forefront of this."

Beyond its environmental performance, Apple Self Storage provides a modern storage experience for the community in Guelph, including enhanced security systems, climate-controlled units, and indoor loading bays. The facility was developed with the goal of delivering long-term value for both customers and the local community.

Apple Self Storage continues to pursue opportunities to incorporate sustainable technologies and responsible development practices across its growing portfolio of facilities throughout Canada.

About Apple Self Storage

Apple Self Storage is a Canadian owned and operated self storage provider. Known for having some of the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 56 locations. The family-owned company has built strong connections with the communities it serves through ongoing support of local organizations and initiatives. Since opening its first facility in 1975, Apple Self Storage has remained committed to responsible growth through new developments, acquisitions, and third-party management partnerships.

For more information about Apple Self Storage and its third-party management platform, please visit www.applestorage.com.

Media Contact

David Allan, Apple Self Storage, 1 647-993-9866, [email protected], https://www.applestorage.com/

SOURCE Apple Self Storage