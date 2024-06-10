Apple Self Storage Now Open In London, ON With Newest Storage Facility

Apple Self Storage Offers A New Self Storage Option for London Residents

LONDON, ON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apple Self Storage is one of Canada's largest self storage companies and they are extremely excited about opening their newest facility in London, Ontario. A brand new modern facility on Highbury Avenue North, marks its 51st location in Canada. Conveniently located at Highbury Avenue North just north of Trafalgar Street, the facility is part of the Apple's adaptive reuse initiative: repurposing existing historic buildings for self storage use, providing a useful service to the community and minimizing carbon footprint.

With over 50,000 square feet of storage space, Apple Self Storage – London has a variety of storage solutions for both residential and business use. The facility's indoor heated storage units provide a secure solution for temporary storage needs during a move or relocation, as well as long-term storage for additional space or inventory. This will easily be London's nicest self storage facility and will offer the best experience to renters.

Apple Self Storage believes in a customer-centric approach, offering convenience through location, peace of mind with individual unit alarms, and additional services such as packing supplies for purchase on-site. Indoor loading bays and complimentary carts make it easy for customers to move their belongings in and out of storage no matter the time of year. Storage units within the facility can be accessed seven days a week outside of regular office hours to give customers the flexibility they need in their schedules.

"I'm thrilled to be back in London. I've been looking for ways to work in London ever since I graduated from Western University, and I'm very excited to be back and doing something meaningful here. This building used to be home to Vaughn Hockey Equipment, and it just seemed too historic and meaningful to tear down. We're so happy we can give this building a new purpose." - David Allan, President of Apple Self Storage

Knowledgeable staff at Apple Self Storage in London, Ontario can help residents and businesses find the storage solution that fits their needs and their lifestyle. Contact the facility today by phone: 519-931-2159 or email: [email protected] to find out more about the storage units offered. Or visit www.applestorage.com to reserve a storage unit online today!

Known for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 51 facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.

For more information about Apple Self Storage and its Third Party Management, please visit www.applestorage.com

David Allan, President, Apple Self Storage, 1 647-993-9866, [email protected], www.applestorage.com

