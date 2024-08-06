Apple Self Storage Puts Down Roots in Simcoe, ON Community

Apple Self Storage is now in Norfolk County. The fully remote facility provides secure, convenient drive-up storage units with easy online rentals.

SIMCOE, ON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apple Self Storage is thrilled to be joining the community in Simcoe, Ontario. As a trusted self storage provider, Apple Self Storage will be managing what was previously known as Mini Storage 101 located at 101 Donly Drive S. This convenient self storage facility will continue to bring a variety of storage solutions to the vibrant Simcoe community under the Apple Self Storage brand, meeting both residential and commercial needs with unparalleled convenience and easy online rentals.

"We're so excited to be rolling out Apple Self Storage's new remote self storage management model in the town of Simcoe. Our family has our roots in Simcoe and the surrounding area, and the local Fanshawe College Campus was named after my great grandfather, James N. Allan. We couldn't be more excited to finally be coming home!" – David Allan, President of Apple Self Storage

Your Premier Self-Serve Self Storage Solution in Simcoe

Simcoe, a charming town nestled off the coast of Lake Erie, is known for its rich community life, scenic hiking trails, and premier golf courses. Whether residents are enjoying a day at Norfolk Golf and Country Club, hiking through Simcoe Memorial Park, or embarking on a fishing trip on Lake Erie, Apple Self Storage can be their go-to for all storage needs. Moving to the area? Use self storage to store items in between moves. Extra recreational items? Store them in a unit and access them when you need.

Facility Highlights:

Convenient Self-Serve Facility: The Simcoe facility offers a fully remote self storage experience, including drive-up units for easy accessibility, flexible daily rental rates (billed in four-week cycles) and seamless online payment options.

Diverse Storage Solutions: Catering to a wide array of requirements, the facility provides residential, commercial, and vehicle storage options, ensuring there is a perfect fit for every customer.

Enhanced Security: Peace of mind is a priority, with features such as key-coded access, a fully fenced perimeter, well-lit driveways, and 24-hour surveillance for added security.

Ideal for RV and Boat Storage

Situated just 15 minutes from the shores of Lake Erie, the Simcoe location is ideal for RV and boat owners. The facility offers outdoor RV parking and boat storage, complemented by drive-up accessible units and spacious driveways to simplify storage and access.

Community-Focused Service

Apple Self Storage is dedicated to supporting the Simcoe community, serving nearby neighborhoods including Hillcrest, Bloomsburg, Nixon, Renton, and Bill's Corners. The new facility promises an exceptional storage experience with a focus on convenience, flexibility, and security.

Rent With Us Today!

Whether decluttering, moving, or needing a safe place for seasonal items, Apple Self Storage is here to help. Visit our website to explore unit sizes, read our blog for storage tips, or use our FAQ page for additional information. If you have additional questions, reach out by phone at 519-900-6292 or email [email protected].

MORE ABOUT APPLE SELF STORAGE

Known for having the best managed self storage facilities in Canada, Apple Self Storage strives to deliver a genuine and authentically great experience across every one of its 50+ facilities. The family-owned company has established close bonds with the communities in which it operates through regular pursuit of opportunities to assist organizations that enrich them. It has done so since their very first facility opened in 1975. Apple Self Storage is actively looking to expand their third party management platform as well as expanding through acquisitions and new developments.

For more information about Apple Self Storage and its Third Party Management, please visit www.applestorage.com

Media Contact

David Allan, President, Apple Self Storage, 1 647-993-9866, [email protected], www.applestorage.com

SOURCE Apple Self Storage