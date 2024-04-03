Applications for Alongside's Paid Teen Internships Are Now Open

"We're eager to work alongside young adults who are passionate about de-stigmatizing and supporting the mental health of their peers." Dr. Blanca Jaure, clinical research and development manager Post this

The fully remote internship will run from June 17 to August 9 for 20 hours per week. The interns will complete three different rotations throughout the program in which they will:

Create a prototype for a new app feature by leveraging research and student feedback

Improve Alongside'sAI-supported chatbot to ensure it's engaging and appealing to teens

Develop videos that provide tips or education about mental wellness

Interns may have the opportunity to continue as contracted employees during the school year once the internship is complete.

"It's our collective responsibility to uplift youth across the nation and empower them with mental health resources, and Alongside is the ideal resource to do that with," said a former Alongside intern, Ava Schropshire. "When you join Alongside as an intern, you're moving one step closer toward solving the global youth mental health crisis."

Student interns will directly inform upgrades to app content and functionality. For example, Alongside's mood tracker feature, which allows students to record and track their moods over time, was originally pitched by interns in the inaugural 2023 program and is now a live feature on the app.

To apply, please visit https://www.alongside.care/jobs/mental-wellness-content-development-high-school-intern. For more information about Alongside, please visit https://www.alongside.care/.

About Alongside

Alongside is a mental health app that provides personalized prevention and early intervention to secondary school students. Students can experience immediate relief with Alongside's chatbot and in-app resources, which are created by a team of doctoral mental health experts and directly informed by evidence-based clinical models. The founders of Alongside previously founded Actively Learn, a K-12 digital curriculum company which was acquired by McGraw Hill in 2021. Alongside was founded in April 2022 to reduce adolescent anxiety, depression and suicidality. Learn more by visiting http://www.alongside.care.

