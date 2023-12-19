Applications for the Global Energy Prize to be received from January 1, 2024

The Global Energy Association will begin to receive applications for the same-name prize starting from January 1, 2024. Applications in three nominations - Traditional Energy, Non-Traditional Energy and New Ways of Energy Application - will be received until April 19, 2024, inclusively.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Global Energy Association will begin to receive applications for the same-name prize starting from January 1, 2024. Applications in three nominations - Traditional Energy, Non-Traditional Energy and New Ways of Energy Application - will be received until April 19, 2024, inclusively.

The prize fund is 430 thousand dollars (equivalent to 390 thousand euros or 3,100,000 yuan)

According to the Association's rules, self-nomination is forbidden. The application can be initiated by the scientists, researchers and representatives of academic organisations prepared to submit detailed explanations for nominating a candidate, as well as the list of their scientific papers and key merits.

Reception of applications will become the first stage of the nomination cycle. Nomination presentations will be judged by independent experts who will evaluate them in terms of a fixed set of criteria, including academic novelty and practical value. Fifteen best applications (five in each nomination category) that will score highest will be included into a short list, from which the International Committee headed by the Nobel Prize winner Rae Kwon Chung will select prize laureates.

"Increasing efficiency of fossil fuels, as well as lowering the costs of renewables and bringing never-before-used sources into service, continue to shape the global energy landscape. Therefore, the research and development of the Prize laureates, one way or another, play a significant role in the life of energy industry. I am confident that the new cycle of nominations will be no exception," said Rae Kwon Chung, Chairman of the International Committee of the Global Energy Prize.

Prize laureates will be announced in July, 2024.

To nominate a candidate please visit our website https://globalenergyprize.org/en/

About the Association

The Global Energy Association was established in 2002 to support energy research and innovation, as well as to promote energy cooperation. Every year since 2003, the Association has conferred the Global Energy Prize, an international award in the field of energy. Over these years, the Prize has been bestowed on 50 scientists from 16 countries.

Media Contact

Gabriela Casulo, Global Energy, 598 99325949, [email protected]

SOURCE Global Energy