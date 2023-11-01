Applications Now Open for Middle School Science Teachers to Participate in 2024 National STEM Scholar Program

The National STEM Scholar Program selects 10 teachers each year from a national pool of applicants based solely on their description of a "big idea" Challenge Project they would implement in their classrooms if funds were available. Post this

There are currently 80 STEM Scholars representing middle schools in 33 states, from Hawaii to New York and Alaska to Florida. Each successful Scholar applicant receives the following:

Advanced STEM education and leadership training on the campus of WKU May 26 – June 1, 2024 . All expenses – travel, lodging, meals – are included





– . All expenses – travel, lodging, meals – are included A notebook/tablet (Chromebook or similar) to facilitate ongoing collaboration





A generous stipend for technology and supplies to implement a classroom Challenge Project





Sponsored attendance at the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) National Conference in March/ April 2025 . All expenses – registration, travel, lodging, meals – are included

. All expenses – registration, travel, lodging, meals – are included Year-long mentorship and support provided by WKU faculty

Applications are open now – click here to apply.

About the National Stem Cell Foundation

The National Stem Cell Foundation (NSCF) funds adult stem cell and regenerative medicine research, underwrites the National STEM Scholar Program for middle school science teachers nationwide inspiring the next generation of STEM pioneers, and covers copays and deductibles for children participating in clinical trials for rare diseases when those out-of-pocket costs are beyond a family's means. We build partnerships and collaborations in research, education, and advocacy to solve problems, eliminate silos and maximize donor impact. For more information, visit www.nationalstemcellfoundation.org.

About The Gatton Academy

Established in 2007, The Gatton Academy is Kentucky's first residential two-year program for gifted and talented juniors and seniors. The Gatton Academy's students enroll as juniors and are full-time WKU students pursuing their interests in advanced science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Gatton Academy has been named to Jay Mathews' list of top-performing schools with elite students for eleven consecutive appearances and received the National Consortium for Secondary STEM School's Innovation Partnership Award.

Media Contact

Paula Grisanti, National Stem Cell Foundation, 1 502-379-8544, [email protected], nationalstemcellfoundation.org

SOURCE National Stem Cell Foundation