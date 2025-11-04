Applications Now Open for Middle School Science Teachers to Participate in 2026 National STEM Scholar Program

By focusing on the particularly influential middle school science teacher, it introduces STEM careers to students who may never have been exposed to the possibilities. Post this

The program was established as a workforce development solution for an alarming shortage of U.S. STEM-educated graduates. Research shows that middle school students who get excited about science are the ones who will pursue STEM courses in high school and beyond. By focusing on the particularly influential middle school science teacher, it introduces STEM careers to students who may never have been exposed to the possibilities. Funded projects have included robotics labs, 3-D printing labs, rocketry programs, aquaponic farms, trout hatcheries and oyster reef restoration, among many others.

There are currently 100 STEM Scholars representing middle schools in 37 states, from Hawaii to New York and Alaska to Florida. Each successful Scholar applicant receives the following:

Advanced STEM education and leadership training on the campus of WKU May 24 – May 30, 2026. All expenses – travel, lodging, meals – are included

A notebook/tablet (Chromebook or similar) to facilitate ongoing collaboration

A generous stipend for technology and supplies to implement a classroom Challenge Project

Sponsored attendance at the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) National Conference

Applications are open now until February 1, 2026 – click here to apply.

About the National Stem Cell Foundation

The National Stem Cell Foundation (NSCF) funds adult stem cell and regenerative medicine research, underwrites the National STEM Scholar Program for middle school science teachers nationwide inspiring the next generation of STEM pioneers, and covers copays and deductibles for children participating in clinical trials for rare diseases when those out-of-pocket costs are beyond a family's means. We build partnerships and collaborations in research, education, and advocacy to solve problems, eliminate silos and maximize donor impact. For more information, visit www.nationalstemcellfoundation.org.

About The Gatton Academy

Established in 2007, The Gatton Academy is Kentucky's first residential two-year program for gifted and talented juniors and seniors. The Gatton Academy's students enroll as juniors and are full-time WKU students pursuing their interests in advanced science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Gatton Academy is a recipient of the 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from Insight Into Diversity Magazine and the Innovation Partnership Award from the National Consortium for Secondary STEM Schools.

