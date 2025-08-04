Applied Concepts Announces A Small-but-Mighty Innovation in Traffic Safety: The Street Dynamics EZ Speed Trailer

The EZ Speed Trailer gives agencies powerful, easy-to-deploy trailer to enhance traffic safety and gain real-time investigative insights—all without breaking the budget. Post this

This lightweight trailer is easy to transport, deploy, and operate. And with the optional 4G modem, users can connect with the Street Dynamics Web Portal, allowing them to update messages, monitor battery levels, schedule content, and download traffic data remotely. With flexible deployment options and essential features built in, the EZ Speed is a smart choice for agencies looking to expand traffic enforcement and awareness without overextending their budget.

"We really listened to what our customers were asking for, and then packed all those features into the EZ Speed," said Tadas Eikinas, Director of Product Management at Applied Concepts, Inc. "It is durable, lightweight, easy to tow, and offers a wide array of messaging and traffic safety customizations to choose from. We want to set a new industry standard for what people can expect from their traffic safety trailers."

Learn more about the Street Dynamics EZ Speed Trailer at www.streetdynamics.com/ez-speed.

About Applied Concepts, Inc.

Applied Concepts, Inc., doing business as Stalker Radar and Street Dynamics, is the nation's largest manufacturer of police radar equipment and a leader in traffic safety innovation. Their products are used by more state police agencies than all other radar brands combined and are trusted by departments and municipalities across the United States. For more information about Stalker Street Dynamics, visit www.streetdynamics.com.

