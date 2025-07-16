Applied Manufacturing Technologies Advances Ignition Capabilities with Gold Certification

"Achieving Ignition Gold Certification shows our team's enthusiasm and ability to deliver for high-quality solutions and leading the way in industrial automation technology." Post this

Ignition, developed by Inductive Automation, is an industrial server software platform designed to connect SQL databases with plant floor equipment. With a wide range of compatible brands and models, Ignition functions as a central hub for integrating production systems and IT. The platform collects data, facilitates the design of industrial applications, and supports the deployment of web clients to users globally. To become Ignition Gold Certified, engineers must enroll in Inductive University and complete comprehensive training, pass certification exams, and demonstrate proficiency with real-world projects.

"The engineers we are training on Ignition are not just savvy with this one platform, they are fully trained automation engineers, competent in programming PLCs and industrial robots, who have now also developed skills to support Ignition projects," said Dinesh Vasabakthula, Controls Software Lead Engineer at AMT. "This allows our engineers to bring considerable value to a project. In addition, we have a subset of the team who are capable of engineering and consulting on the 'back-end' work involved in Ignition deployment."

AMT recently supported a leading life sciences company by deploying the Ignition platform to automate and monitor critical steps in their process. Using Ignition's capabilities for visualization, real-time data acquisition, and system connectivity, AMT enabled the facility to track and control cycle parameters and product movement from entry to exit, ensuring transparency and traceability throughout the operation. The Ignition system integrates with the customer's MES and provides dashboards, alerts, and audit logs to support both operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. As a result, the client achieved improved overall product quality and ensured complete batch safety, demonstrating the value of Ignition in complex, compliance-driven environments.

In addition to Ignition, AMT's engineering service capabilities include automation consulting, industrial controls, robot programming, field and automation support, and AMR deployment, offering comprehensive solutions to optimize manufacturing operations. Learn more about AMT's engineering services.

About Applied Manufacturing Technologies

Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is a global industry leader in automated end-of-line solutions, complex material handling systems, engineering services, and autonomous mobile robots for warehousing and logistics. AMT is a FANUC Level V Authorized System Integrator and employs more than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with more than 1,250 combined years of automation experience across a multitude of manufacturing industries. From this deep bench of talent, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. Headquartered in Orion, Michigan, AMT has engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Georgia H. Whalen, Applied Manufacturing Technologies, (978) 697-2664, [email protected], https://www.appliedmfg.com/

SOURCE Applied Manufacturing Technologies