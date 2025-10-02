Applied Marketing Science Wins Esomar Regional Award for Breakthrough Research Methodology

AMS's recognition in the Breakthrough Research Methodology category underscores its leadership in advancing research practices and delivering solutions that help clients uncover deeper customer insights, adapt with confidence, and achieve stronger business results. Post this

"This award is such an honor and a reflection of our team's passion for advancing the practice of market research," said Kristyn Corrigan, principal at AMS and leader of the firm's Insights practice. "By combining decades of VOC expertise with breakthrough AI, we've developed a model that helps businesses uncover hidden customer needs with a level of speed and clarity that simply wasn't possible before."

Unlike off-the-shelf AI tools that often miss nuance or produce generic insights, AMS's supervised, finetuned LLM is purpose-built to deliver precise and actionable customer needs statements from any type of text data. By combining the scale and speed of AI with the judgment of experienced researchers and leading academics, it overcomes human limitations in data processing and bias. The tool transforms the overwhelming volume of customer feedback into clear insight, surfacing real-time needs and sentiment, including the subtle and hidden, that businesses can act on quickly and decisively.

The Esomar Awards recognize excellence and innovation in global market research. AMS's recognition in the Breakthrough Research Methodology category underscores its leadership in advancing research practices and delivering solutions that help clients uncover deeper customer insights, adapt with confidence, and achieve stronger business results.

Details on AMS's award-winning methodology are available via an on-demand webinar. Businesses can also contact AMS's AI experts to learn how the supervised, finetuned LLM supports VOC success.

