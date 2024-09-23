Applied Radiology Announces Partnership with Carestream Health in AI Community Portal

"By sponsoring this digital portal, we hope to provide a valuable resource, but also empower medical professionals to contribute their own experiences to help showcase the true value—and potential—of AI," said Melody Warner, Global Content and Communications Manager at Carestream Health. Post this

"At Carestream, we recognize AI has the potential to revolutionize medical imaging and improve patient outcomes," said Melody Warner, Global Content and Communications Manager at Carestream Health. "By sponsoring this digital portal, we hope to provide a valuable resource, but also empower medical professionals to contribute their own experiences to help showcase the true value—and potential—of AI."

Carestream Health is a global leader in medical imaging solutions. This new initiative helps underscore its commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology.

Applied Radiology's AI digital portal aims to be a comprehensive resource for healthcare professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts interested in the latest developments in AI applications within the medical imaging sector. The community features a wide range of content, including relevant articles, case studies, interviews-with leading experts, and educational materials designed to foster knowledge sharing and collaboration.

"AI is proving to be an essential force in improving both efficiency and accuracy in radiology, cementing its role as a cornerstone of modern medical imaging," said Kieran Anderson, Group Publisher at Applied Radiology. "By highlighting the transformative power of these innovations, not just for today but for the future, we are fostering crucial discussions that will benefit patients and radiology professionals alike".

About Applied Radiology

With over six decades of combined expertise, Anderson Publishing, a family-owned leader in medical publishing and communications, proudly publishes Applied Radiology, The Journal of Practical Medical Imaging & Management. This respected brand, in publication for over 50-years connects with a global audience of more than 60,000 radiology professionals, delivering physician-authored, peer-reviewed articles, insightful clinical case studies, and compelling editorials and columns crafted by today's foremost opinion leaders in imaging. Through our commitment to excellence and collaboration, we continue to play a vital role in the development and distribution of high-quality content. For more information, please contact [email protected] www.appliedradiology.com

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com.

