Applied Radiology Announces the 2024 Leaders on the Horizon Residents' Program Winners

For 2024, participating residents were invited to develop and submit a clinical research article and/or a clinical review article focusing on any imaging modality and/or topics related to medical imaging. All submissions were reviewed by a committee of radiology experts in their area of specialty, and the top three clinical research articles and top three clinical review articles will be published in a special supplement to Applied Radiology in early 2025. Winning residents will be honored during RSNA at a reception on Sunday, December 1, where each resident will receive a monetary scholarship award to support their continued education in medical imaging.

2024 Leaders on the Horizon Winners

Research Category

1. Abhijan Maity, MD, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College

2. Kamyar Ghabili, MD, Penn State Health Milton S Hershey Medical Center

3. Luis Lorenzo A. Chan, MD, St. Luke's Medical Center

Review Category

1. Hira Qureshi, MD, Henry Ford Hospital

2. Yesim Yekta Yuruk, MD, Health Science University Hospital

3. Jacob Schick, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine

With continued support from Bracco, Applied Radiology is excited to announce that the Leaders on the Horizon program will continue in 2025 with registration opening on January 1, 2025. Radiology residency program directors and coordinators are urged to share this exciting opportunity with their residents.

"We're proud to continue our support of the Leaders on the Horizon Residents' Program," says Cosimo De Pinto, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing at Bracco. "We're thrilled that the program continues to expand its global reach and has opened doors for participation across all diagnostic imaging modalities. Bracco's sponsorship of the Leaders on the Horizon program emphasizes our commitment to the development of future generations of radiologists and underscores our continued investment in education."

Kieran Anderson, vice president and group publisher, Anderson Publishing, Ltd., adds, "We, at Applied Radiology, are excited to meet these young radiology residents whose winning papers were selected this year. They, and all participants, submitted excellent papers — all worthy of publication — and we look forward to working with them as they continue their careers in medical imaging."

About the Leaders on the Horizon Residents' Program

This exclusive program is designed to identify, cultivate, and highlight future thought-leaders in medical imaging and is supported through an unrestricted educational grant from Bracco Diagnostics, Inc. All US-based and international radiology residents are invited to participate. Learn more at https://appliedradiology.com/leaders

About Applied Radiology

Applied Radiology is a physician-authored, clinical-review journal, in publication for more than 50 years, reaching radiologists and related imaging professionals through a variety of formats. Its comprehensive content includes practical review articles, radiological cases, technology and industry updates, editorials, and thought-provoking columns. Applied Radiology is published by Anderson Publishing, Ltd., a multimedia company dedicated to the development of high-quality, clinically relevant content designed to meet the needs of today's medical imaging professionals. Learn more at www.appliedradiology.com

About Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

Bracco Diagnostics Inc., located in Princeton, NJ, is a U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions. It offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography (C)T, interventional radiology, and cardiac catheterization), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS), and nuclear medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems, and dose-management software. Visit: www.bracco.com/en-us

