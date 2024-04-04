Appreciate God's Love and Creation Through His Word and in the Beauty of Nature

Xulon Press presents an inspirational teaching that provides Christians with a refreshing reminder about God's love that can be seen through the natural world.

HEBRON, NS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Deborah E. Kaye provides readers with a refreshingly beautiful biblical perspective in Creation's Voice: How God Speaks ($38.49, paperback, 9781662893957; $9.99, e-book, 9781662893964).

Kaye wants readers of her book to appreciate God's hand at work in all that He created. She explains that whether it's the sight of a hummingbird, a flower or a butterfly, if one is open to Him and studies His Word, He can teach, reach and correct His followers through the natural world. Just as He created the beauty seen in nature, Kaye encourages everyone to see that life's experiences are led by the mighty hand of their Creator. This book aims to motivate readers to simply open their eyes to see Him more clearly through the joy and wonder in nature.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Kaye said, "The wonder and beauty of God's love and creation."

Deborah E. Kaye is an avid reader and writer who grew up in rural Nova Scotia, the third of eight children. She was a teacher in public and private schools in Yarmouth for many years, and then Ministry Assistant at Hebron Baptist Church for sixteen years. Kaye and her husband, Dennis, have three sons, four grandsons and two granddaughters. As well as reading and writing, she enjoys spending time working in her flower gardens, photographing the flowers, and then turning those photos into paintings.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Creation's Voice: How God Speaks is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

