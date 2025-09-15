Appreciate Your Service Hosts Inaugural "Cars & Cocktails" Event, Raises Funds for Veterans, and Donates First Vehicle

"The success of our first 'Cars & Cocktails' event not only helps us further our mission but also shows the deep appreciation our community has for its heroes." Post this

Thanks to the overwhelming support and generosity of sponsors and guests, the event was a resounding success, raising significant funds for AYS. As a direct result of the funds raised, the organization made its first-ever vehicle donation to Navy Veteran Tim Hudson. The emotional presentation of the vehicle underscored the tangible impact of the organization's work.

"We are humbled by the support we received from the Tampa Bay community," said Jeff Stanislow, Executive Director. "The success of our first 'Cars & Cocktails' event not only helps us further our mission but also shows the deep appreciation our community has for its veterans, active military personnel, and first responders. Being able to donate our first vehicle to Tim Hudson, a third-generation military man and Navy veteran, is a moment we will never forget, and it's a direct result of everyone's generosity."

Appreciate Your Service extends its sincere gratitude to all the sponsors whose contributions made the event possible: Accurate Advisors, BMW of Tampa, Dimmitt Automotive Group, and The Motor Enclave.

Appreciate Your Service is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing essential resources, including vehicle donations, to veterans, active and retired military personnel, and first responders, helping them navigate the transition from military to civilian life. Its mission is to honor and support those who have served our country.

For more information on the organization, visit www.appreciateyourservice.org

