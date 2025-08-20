Appreciating Healthcare Professionals, Omaha Healthcare Company Develops Rewards Program

"Our healthcare providers are not recognized enough for what they are doing, and it's adding to the staffing shortage crisis. We've seen people leave the healthcare industry before retirement because they are looking for other opportunities," said Kim Robinson, MSN, RN. Post this

"Our healthcare providers are not recognized enough for what they are doing, and it's adding to the staffing shortage crisis. We've seen people leave the healthcare industry before retirement because they are looking for other opportunities," said Fusion's Vice President of Clinical and Compliance Kim Robinson, MSN, RN. "It's so meaningful and important to me that we support clinicians through FuseClub Rewards among our other processes."

Healthcare travelers opted into the program have no requirements to earn points besides working their scheduled hours. Their reward comes in the form of cash bonuses. The life of a traveler can be unsteady, unreliable, and unrewarding. Fusion's team has always worked to solve those challenges, and the rewards program is another step in doing that.

"Travelers handle so many challenges just in their day-to-day including pivoting roles, moving to a new home, learning new policies, and meeting new people every 13 weeks," said Digital Innovation Strategist Alyx Smeal. "We want our travelers to have fewer hoops to jump through when it comes to being recognized. FuseClub Rewards is all about how we can appreciate our healthcare travelers."

