Apprenticeship.com announces new Apprenticeship and Paid Training Job Board as AI Reshapes Entry-Level Hiring

Amherst, New York - Apprenticeship.com announces its job board for apprenticeships and paid work-based training opportunities as artificial intelligence reshapes entry-level work and accelerates demand for skills-based hiring.
AMHERST, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apprenticeship.com announces its job board for apprenticeships and paid work-based training opportunities as artificial intelligence reshapes entry-level work and accelerates demand for skills-based hiring.
The platform connects job seekers with thousands of apprenticeship programs in skilled trades such as construction and manufacturing - and with newer employer-sponsored paid work-based training programs in healthcare, technology, and business.
As artificial intelligence reshapes entry-level work, employers are increasingly adopting structured training pathways that combine paid work with skill development.
AI is changing how people enter the workforce, said Joel Goldberg, Founder of Apprenticeship.com. Apprenticeships and paid training programs are playing a bigger role in how people start and advance their careers.
Apprenticeship.com platform responds to fragmentation in the apprenticeship and work-based learning ecosystem, where opportunities are often listed across multiple systems and hard to find.
The platform is being used by employers to announce their opportunities. College Career offices, High School Counselors and Libraries Link to it as a resource for guiding students and recent graduates toward career pathways and exploring alternatives to traditional entry-level jobs. It is free to use for career seekers.
About Apprenticeship.com
Apprenticeship.com is a technology platform connecting job seekers and employers through apprenticeship and paid training opportunities in the AI-economy.
Media Contact
Joel Goldberg, Apprenticeship.com, 1 7165533157, [email protected], www.apprenticeship.com
SOURCE Apprenticeship.com
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