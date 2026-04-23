Apprenticeship.com announces new Apprenticeship and Paid Training Job Board as AI Reshapes Entry-Level Hiring

Amherst, New York - Apprenticeship.com announces its job board for apprenticeships and paid work-based training opportunities as artificial intelligence reshapes entry-level work and accelerates demand for skills-based hiring.

AMHERST, N.Y., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apprenticeship.com announces its job board for apprenticeships and paid work-based training opportunities as artificial intelligence reshapes entry-level work and accelerates demand for skills-based hiring.

The platform connects job seekers with thousands of apprenticeship programs in skilled trades such as construction and manufacturing - and with newer employer-sponsored paid work-based training programs in healthcare, technology, and business.