Approach Marketing Earns National Recognition for AI Leadership in PR and Marketing

As AI-powered search and answer engines continue to influence how organizations are discovered online, Approach remains focused on helping clients build both traditional visibility and emerging AI visibility through integrated communications strategies built on credibility. Post this

AI Built for Communications Strategy, Not Just Efficiency

As AI continues to reshape how organizations are discovered, evaluated, and chosen, Approach has focused on helping clients navigate this shift strategically, not simply by adopting new technology, but by applying it with purpose.

The agency has developed proprietary AI-powered capabilities, including its AI Visibility Audit and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) services, that help brands understand and improve how they appear in AI-generated answers across platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. These capabilities are integrated into broader communications strategies built around strategic public relations, digital marketing, content development, and executive visibility.

Approach's approach to AI is anchored in responsible governance. Every AI application is guided by human oversight, ensuring that technology enhances, rather than replaces, the strategic thinking that drives real results.

"We believe AI should make communications more strategic, not simply faster."

"We believe AI should make communications more strategic, not simply faster," said Megan Shroy, CEO and Founder of Approach Marketing. "From the beginning, we've focused on building responsible AI capabilities that help our clients strengthen visibility, credibility, and business performance. This recognition reinforces that commitment, and the work our team does every day to stay ahead of a rapidly changing landscape."

What This Recognition Means

For Approach's clients and partners, this award signals something meaningful: AI, when adopted responsibly and strategically, is a driver of smarter work and stronger business outcomes.

As AI-powered search and answer engines continue to influence how organizations are discovered online, Approach remains focused on helping clients build both traditional visibility and emerging AI visibility through integrated communications strategies built on credibility.

"We're proud of this recognition," Shroy added. "But even more, we're excited about what it makes possible for the clients we serve. This award matters to me because boutique agencies aren't supposed to lead on this stuff. We're supposed to wait and watch and follow. That's never been the Approach way. "

Learn more about the other 2026 Bulldog PR Awards winners here: https://bulldogawards.com/winners-circle/2026-bulldog-pr-awards/.

For more information about Approach Marketing, visit https://www.approachmarketing.com/.

About Approach Marketing

Approach Marketing is an award-winning, women-owned integrated public relations and marketing agency headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The agency partners with organizations across B2B and B2C industries — including food and beverage, healthcare, professional services, retail, and consumer brands — to build credibility, increase visibility, and drive business growth through strategic communications, public relations, digital marketing, and AI-powered marketing solutions. Approach is a top-five fastest-growing U.S. agency and a PRWeek Outstanding Boutique Agency shortlist honoree.

Media Contact

Ashley Ganski, Approach Marketing, 1 614-543-8540, [email protected], https://www.approachmarketing.com/

SOURCE Approach Marketing