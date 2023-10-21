Approval Genie Co-Sponsors Nepali Arts Festival Nepathya to Foster Cultural Enrichment in Toronto

Approval Genie is delighted to announce its continued patronage of Canadian arts and support of community charity work as a co-sponsor of the highly anticipated Nepali Nepathya concert series in Toronto.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Approval Genie, a leader and disrupter in the Canadian auto finance space, is delighted to announce its continued patronage of Canadian arts and support of community charity work as a co-sponsor of the highly anticipated Nepali Nepathya concert series in Toronto.

This exciting partnership brought the enchanting sounds of Nepali music to the heart of Toronto and marked a significant milestone in promoting cultural diversity and community enrichment.

Nepathya, an iconic Nepali musical band renowned for its fusion of traditional folk melodies with contemporary sounds, captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With a dedicated global fan base, Nepathya embarked on its first-ever musical tour of Canada, with performances in Calgary and Vancouver before culminating in a spectacular event in Toronto.

"We were thrilled to partner with Nepathya, a cultural treasure that has touched the hearts of millions through its music and artistic contributions," says Ashish Bhattarai, CEO of Approval Genie.

"At Approval Genie, we believe in the power of culture and art to bring communities together and inspire positive change. We were excited to support Nepathya in their mission to celebrate Nepali culture and music."

In addition to celebrating cultural diversity, Approval Genie remains committed to supporting and assisting newcomers to Canada in securing affordable auto finance solutions and addressing the challenges posed by escalating car prices.

Mr. Bhattarai remarked; "We fully grasp the difficulties that Canadians face in today's automotive market, especially given the increasing costs of vehicles. Our dedicated team of vehicle financing experts and Canada-wide lending partner network works tirelessly to assist our clients in navigating these challenges, exploring all auto finance options to secure the best used car loan that perfectly aligns with our client's budget and lifestyle. We are committed to delivering on our promise of securing car loan approvals at the most competitive rates."

The Nepathya concert, held on October 8, 2023, at the iconic Massey Hall in Toronto, proved to be an unforgettable evening of soulful music, cultural celebration, and unity. Toronto's diverse audience had the opportunity to experience the magic of Nepathya's melodies and witness the power of music in fostering connections and understanding among communities.

Approval Genie is proud to have been part of this remarkable cultural event and looks forward to being part of other initiatives that support Canadian diversity, unity, and the arts.

For more information about Approval Genie and its services, please click here.

About Approval Genie

Approval Genie is a leading force in the Canadian auto finance industry, serving customers in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. Our core mission is to provide accessible and inclusive auto finance solutions, allowing individuals to secure car loans, regardless of their credit history.

As a customer-centric organization, we go beyond car loan approval, dedicating ourselves to empowering our clients with the knowledge and tools to improve their credit profiles and develop healthier credit habits. We are proud to be recognized as Canada's highest-rated car loan and vehicle financing company, reflecting our unwavering commitment to excellence and financial empowerment.

About Nepathya

Nepathya is a globally acclaimed Nepali music band founded in 1990. Known for its unique blend of contemporary and traditional Nepali music, Nepathya has garnered a massive following worldwide. The band's music and artistic endeavors celebrate Nepal's rich cultural heritage while connecting with diverse audiences across the globe.

Media Contact

Brad Bishop, Approval Genie, 1 613-695-7951 632, [email protected], approvalgenie.ca

SOURCE Approval Genie