Approval Genie, a leading name in auto financing in Mississauga and across Ontario, is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence in the Auto Finance category for the Peel Region.

Approval Genie Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence in Auto Finance, Peel Region

Mississauga, ON, April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Approval Genie, a leading name in auto financing in Mississauga and across Ontario, is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Business Excellence in the Auto Finance category for the Peel Region.

The Consumer Choice Award is one of Canada's most recognized business distinctions, celebrating companies that excel in customer satisfaction, professional service, and business integrity. Winners are determined through independent market research and consumer feedback, making this award a direct reflection of customer trust and approval.

"This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to helping Canadians secure the car loan solutions they need to move forward with confidence," said Ashish Bhattarai, CEO of Approval Genie. "We've built our success on empathy, transparency, and an understanding of our customers' financial journeys. Winning this award validates the genuine impact we're making in people's lives every day."

Since its founding in 2012, Approval Genie has become a trusted partner for Canadians seeking credit rebuilding and reliable vehicle ownership opportunities. With multiple locations across Ontario, including Mississauga, the company continues to innovate and lead in the auto financing industry through personalized service and flexible financing programs tailored to individual needs.

For more information about Approval Genie's award-winning approach to car loans and credit rebuilding, visit approvalgenie.ca

About Approval Genie

For over 14 years, Approval Genie has specialized in helping Canadians with credit challenges secure car loans and rebuild their credit. Known for its customer-first approach, service standards and innovative auto financing solutions, the company continues to redefine financial recovery and success in Canada.

For more information about the Approval Genie's credit rebuilding initiatives, visit approvalgenie.ca/how-to-improve-your-credit-score/ or contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Brad Bishop, Approval Genie, 1 6136957951 632, [email protected], https://approvalgenie.ca

SOURCE Approval Genie