Apptegy Adds K-12 AI Chatbot Capabilities with AlwaysOn Acquisition, Enhancing District Communication

"By combining AlwaysOn's K-12 industry-leading AI-powered chatbot with Apptegy's comprehensive communications platform, we can now provide school leaders with insights into their communication effectiveness." Post this

With the acquisition of AlwaysOn, Apptegy is furthering its ability to enable districts to gather insights into how community members interact with their websites, while providing 24/7 multilingual support to families and stakeholders.

The announcement comes as Apptegy accelerates its investment in AI to further its mission of helping schools simplify communication. Upcoming AI launches will focus on empowering school staff, enabling every district to communicate with greater clarity, speed, and confidence.

"This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our mission to help schools build stronger connections with their communities," said Bob Butler, CEO of Apptegy. "By combining AlwaysOn's K-12 industry-leading AI-powered chatbot with Apptegy's comprehensive communications platform, we can now provide school leaders with insights into their communication effectiveness."

Apptegy offers robust communications solutions including responsive websites, mobile apps, and two-way communications solutions that have transformed how teachers, coaches, and staff engage with families.

"School districts today face the growing challenge of meeting families where they are by providing on demand access to the right information," said Teddy Daiber, founder of AlwaysOn. "Joining forces with Apptegy amplifies the impact of our AI chatbot and helps more districts create meaningful connections with families, measure what's working, and continuously improve their communication strategies."

AlwaysOn's main product is a multilingual chatbot that integrates with district websites, allowing visitors to find information in their preferred language at any time.

"We've been using Apptegy's platform for years to keep families informed and make communication more accessible", said Alan Wilbourn, executive director of communications and public relations for Fayetteville Public Schools (AR). "Adding the AlwaysOn chatbot has given us valuable insights into what our families need while providing support regardless of when they're looking for information or what language they speak."

The integration brings several immediate benefits to school districts:

Interactive Search in users' preferred languages

Time Savings for Staff through automated responses

Community Insight Engine with analytics dashboard

Effortless Implementation within 24 hours.

"AlwaysOn has been key for measuring engagement. While our website is for content, it's the chatbot that enables us to measure how that content is performing and if it's what our school community is asking for and needs to know," said Heather Daniel, director of communications and policy at Edison Township Public Schools (NJ). "In just five months, we've had nearly 8,000 chatbot engagements and over 10,000 user questions. AlwaysOn gives us real-time insight into what matters most to our families."

The AlwaysOn chatbot is available immediately and integrates with Apptegy-powered websites. For more information: http://apptegy.com/product/alwayson.

About Apptegy

Trusted by 5,000 districts nationwide, Apptegy empowers school districts to elevate their brands while simplifying their communications strategies. Apptegy's platform powers district websites, mobile apps, notifications, and teacher-family communication tools. With exceptional client support and intuitive solutions, Apptegy allows educators to focus on what matters most: educating, engaging, and growing their communities. Apptegy transforms how schools connect with their entire school community. Learn more at apptegy.com.

Keywords: K-12, AI chatbot, school communications, public schools.

Media Contact

Tyler Vawser, Apptegy, 1 501-613-0370, [email protected], https://www.apptegy.com/

SOURCE Apptegy