Apptegy Launches Attendance Pro, an AI-Powered Solution Helping Districts Proactively Engage Families to Prevent Chronic Absences and Improve Attendance at Scale

A True, Proactive Attendance Solution

Attendance Pro is the first AI-powered attendance solution designed to operate inside a broader, district-branded communications platform. Unlike standalone tools or SIS-based alerts, Attendance Pro works seamlessly within the same system districts already use to reach families, ensuring consistency, safety, and scale. The AI Attendance Assistant helps solve for absences across all groups, including secondary programs where it can track daily and period-by-period attendance.

With Attendance Pro, districts can automatically send two-way SMS messages to families immediately after an absence, in their preferred language. AI-powered workflows guide simple follow-up conversations to understand absence reasons, automatically organize and code responses, surface patterns early, and reduce manual work for staff. Leaders gain real-time visibility into attendance analytics and absence trends, while school-based teams can focus on intervention instead of chasing documentation.

"Districts know attendance matters, but most tools still rely on one-way alerts that don't help schools act early," said Bob Butler, CEO of Apptegy. "Chronic absenteeism impacts both student outcomes and funding, especially in states where dollars depend on daily attendance. Attendance Pro gives districts a proven way to reach families earlier through simple text messages, helping reduce chronic absenteeism and keep more students in the classroom learning."

From Managing Chronic Absences to Supporting More Students Earlier

Today, many districts are stuck reacting to attendance problems instead of preventing them. Even with previously adopted attendance tools, staff are still responsible for manually sending messages, reading replies, coding absence reasons, and tracking follow-up and continuously seeking out engagement from families. This manual work consumes hours of staff time, constraining staff capacity to only focus on the most severe cases.

Attendance Pro removes that constraint. By leveraging AI, Attendance Pro automatically handles the immediate outreach, follow-up conversations, and reason coding and documentation, eliminating the manual work that prevents proactive intervention. Just as importantly, Attendance Pro turns those conversations into actionable insight. Using a robust analytics dashboard, district leaders can monitor attendance patterns by school, grade, classroom, student group, and individual child level —quickly identifying emerging trends and at-risk cohorts before absences become chronic.

Extending the Apptegy Platform to Solve Attendance at Scale

Attendance Pro reflects Apptegy's continued investment in AI-powered solutions that reduce manual work, strengthen communication, and improve outcomes across the school community.

"Attendance Pro is a clear example of how we're rapidly advancing the Apptegy platform," said Charlie Lang, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Apptegy.

"We're moving with urgency because our district clients are facing growing challenges like attendance, and they need solutions that drive real outcomes. Attendance Pro stands out for its ability to pair AI-driven actions with meaningful staff intervention. And this is just the beginning—over the coming year, we'll continue to introduce new products and AI-powered capabilities designed to transform communication into measurable impact for districts and the communities they serve."

Attendance Pro is available today. Districts can connect with the Apptegy team to schedule a demo and learn how Attendance Pro helps them engage families earlier and improve attendance at scale.

About Apptegy

Trusted by more than 5,000 districts nationwide, Apptegy empowers school districts to elevate their brands while simplifying communication. Apptegy's platform powers district websites, mobile apps, notifications, and teacher-family communication tools—helping educators focus on what matters most. Learn more at apptegy.com.

