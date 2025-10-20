Apptegy Named to 2026 GSV 150: Recognized Among the World's Most Transformational Growth Companies

"Apptegy is focused on helping school leaders communicate with confidence, build trust in their communities, and elevate the reputation of public education. Being part of the GSV 150 validates not just our growth, but the growing importance of communication as a pillar of learning and leadership." Post this

"This recognition reflects what happens when technology and mission align," said Bob Butler, CEO of Apptegy. "Apptegy is focused on helping school leaders communicate with confidence, build trust in their communities, and elevate the reputation of public education. Being part of the GSV 150 validates not just our growth, but the growing importance of communication as a pillar of learning and leadership."

Reimagining Communication in K–12 Education

Apptegy partners with more than 5,250 school districts across North America to help them simplify communication, elevate their brand, and empower every role in their organization.

Apptegy provides a complete K-12 communications platform that brings together websites, mobile apps, alerts, newsletters, and two-way teacher parent messaging, all using the school district's brand. Apptegy helps districts protect their reputation, reach every family and communicate what matters most quickly, consistently, and safely.

Recent innovations such as AI-powered content moderation, brand-level control tools, real-time collaboration for newsletters, and centralized inboxes for staff and families, continue to set a new standard for what "effective communication" looks like in schools.

In Apptegy's Spring 2025 Issue of SchoolCEO, research highlighted that collaboration between superintendents, communication leaders, and technology officers builds stronger community trust and more connected districts. Apptegy's platform directly supports that collaboration giving every leader, teacher, and parent a unified way to connect and engage.

What Makes Apptegy Different

1. We do things differently to create an unmatched client experience.

Every Apptegy partnership includes unlimited training, rapid support, and dedicated onboarding so districts never face communication challenges alone.

2. The district's brand comes first, not ours.

Apptegy's K-12 communications platform is built to amplify the district's identity, not the vendor's. Families engage with a district-branded experience that builds trust, belonging, and pride.

3. We make every role in a school community more successful.

From superintendents to classroom teachers, Apptegy empowers every user to be a more confident communicator helping them connect with families in meaningful ways that reinforce student success.

About Apptegy

Apptegy is the education technology company helping school leaders build stronger brands and communities through Effective Community Communication. From websites and apps to mass notifications and classroom messaging, Apptegy provides the only complete K-12 platform that brings all communication together—under the district's brand. Apptegy is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, and serves more than 5,250 school districts across North America.

Learn more at apptegy.com.

About GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global convening for entrepreneurs, investors, educators, and policymakers transforming the $8 trillion education and skills sector. Launched in 2010, the Summit is now in its 17th year and attracts over 7,000 participants annually. GSV Summit's mission, that all people deserve equal access to the future, is grounded in the belief that scaled innovation across "PreK to Gray" learning is critical to achieving this goal.

View the full 2026 GSV 150 list atasugsvsummit.com/gsv-150.

