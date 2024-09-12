Apptopia Announces KPI Forecasting Product That Gives Investors Early Insights into Key Mobile App Metrics

"By combining multiple data sources, we can forecast critical KPIs that matter most to investors with unprecedented accuracy. This product allows investors to anticipate key metrics like ad revenue and user growth before companies release their official earnings." - Jonathan Kay - CEO Post this

"We are excited to offer this next evolution in data-driven insights," said Jonathan Kay, co-founder and CEO of Apptopia. "By combining multiple data sources, including our App Store Intelligence and granular panel data, we can forecast critical KPIs that matter most to investors with unprecedented accuracy. This product allows investors to anticipate key metrics like ad revenue and user growth before companies release their official earnings, giving them a significant advantage."

Product Highlights:

Timely Updates: KPI forecasts are published every two weeks, incorporating daily real-time data to ensure investors stay ahead of emerging trends.

High Accuracy: Apptopia's forecasts have demonstrated an average margin of error of under 2%, with certain KPIs, such as social media ad revenue, boasting error rates as low as 1%.

Comprehensive Reports: Each report clearly compares Apptopia's forecast to market consensus, highlighting opportunities where forecasts diverge from expectations.

Actionable Insights: Investors receive detailed breakdowns of the data points driving the forecast, allowing for deeper analysis of company health and stock performance.

Predicting Success Across Multiple Sectors:

Apptopia's KPI Forecasting product initially targets mobile-first companies in social media, online travel agencies, gaming, and streaming industries. By focusing on sectors where mobile engagement drives company performance, Apptopia delivers actionable insights that help investors make more informed decisions. Companies such as Meta, Roblox, Bumble, and Booking.com are examples of Apptopia's forecasting product already providing early signals for stock movement.

"Our mobile-first data sets uniquely position us to understand the underlying drivers of these businesses," said Tom Grant, Apptopia vice president of research. "We're offering investors the ability to see how mobile usage, ad impressions, and user engagement are directly linked to company performance, helping them stay ahead of consensus and market trends."

Apptopia plans to expand its KPI Forecasting coverage into additional industries, including ridesharing, food delivery, and e-commerce. By expanding the number of KPIs it forecasts for each company, Apptopia is committed to providing deeper insights into company performance.

For more information about Apptopia's KPI Forecasting product or to schedule a demo, visit apptopia.com or contact Tom Grant.

About Apptopia:

Apptopia is the leader in real-time competitive intelligence. Brands and financial firms use our platform to generate insights across mobile apps and connected devices. Powered by machine learning technology, we collect and analyze billions of complex data points to surface critical business signals. Leading brands including Visa, Target, and Microsoft rely on Apptopia to better understand consumer behavior and intent across app-based devices to gain a competitive advantage. Financial analysts access our data analytics via the Bloomberg Terminal to generate revenue estimates, monitor consumer engagement across devices, and gain insight into competitive positioning.

Visit apptopia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X to see our insights.

Media Contact

Tom Grant, Apptopia, 1 7276562178, [email protected], https://apptopia.com

SOURCE Apptopia