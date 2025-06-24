Apptopia Launches Mobile Performance Index (MPI), Setting a New Standard for Investor-Grade Mobile Data Correlations

Investors don't need more data, they need more dependable signals. With MPI, we've created a metric that doesn't just correlate today but stays reliable quarter after quarter. This is the single most powerful metric we've developed in our 10+ years doing this. Post this

While many alternative data solutions rely on fragile, one-to-one correlations that frequently break — like downloads or DAU — MPI is engineered to withstand the volatility of evolving company growth drivers. MPI maintains an average 0.90+ year-over-year correlation across 300+ public company KPIs.

"Investors don't need more data, they need more dependable signals," said Jonathan Kay, Founder and CEO of Apptopia. "With MPI, we've created a metric that doesn't just correlate today but stays reliable quarter after quarter. This is the single most powerful metric we've developed in our 10+ years doing this."

This new approach delivers alpha-driving insights without the risk of overfitting or signal decay, making it uniquely suited to both fundamental and quantitative investment strategies.

About Apptopia

Apptopia powers investment-grade mobile consumer activity data, tracking billions of real signals — downloads, usage, retention, transactions—across 125,000+ apps and 7 million devices. Our proprietary consumer panel and AI‑driven models offer transparent, high‑fidelity insights into real customer behavior. Used by enterprise brands, hedge funds, and equity analysts, Apptopia enables data-driven decisions through deep mobile usage intelligence and seamless integration into quantitative and fundamental workflows.

Media Contact

