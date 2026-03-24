Après Perfected: Viceroy Snowmass Unveils Lift Line, a New Slopeside Tavern

"Lift Line was designed to be the kind of place people naturally gravitate toward after a day on the mountain - comfortable, energetic, and rooted in familiar flavors done really well." Post this

Led by Culinary Director and local favorite Chef Matt Zubrod, Lift Line's menu focuses on familiar favorites executed with intention. Guests can enjoy handcrafted handhelds, fresh salads, and shareable appetizers ideal for après-ski, casual lunches, or family meals. Anchoring the menu is the signature Wagyu burger, made with a proprietary Wagyu blend sourced exclusively for Viceroy Snowmass from Cross Creek Ranch in Durango, Colorado, and finished with the house-made Viceroy Wagyu Tribute Sauce.

Additional highlights include line-caught Fish & Chips prepared with albacore tuna, an open-face Albacore Tuna Melt served with crisp potato chips, and the Wagyu Raclette Steak Sandwich, a comforting option after a day on the mountain. Select dishes will rotate seasonally, including winter favorites like Lift Line Chili with cornbread, which will transition to lighter offerings in warmer months.

Lift Line also features beverages unique to the tavern, including the Snowflake White Hot Chocolate, a rich blend of white chocolate, coconut cream, and a hint of orange, and the Mionetta Spritz, a bright, refreshing non-alcoholic citrus cocktail.

"Lift Line was designed to be the kind of place people naturally gravitate toward after a day on the mountain - comfortable, energetic, and rooted in familiar flavors done really well," said Chef Matt Zubrod, Culinary Director of Viceroy Snowmass. "We wanted the menu to feel approachable without sacrificing quality or intention. From our signature Wagyu burger sourced from Cross Creek Ranch to seasonal comfort dishes and shareable handhelds, everything is meant to be satisfying, craveable, and easy to enjoy. Whether guests are stopping in for a quick après beer or settling in with family and friends, Lift Line captures the relaxed, communal spirit that defines Snowmass."

The design of Lift Line reflects Viceroy Snowmass's signature warmth and relaxed sophistication, creating a seamless connection between the alpine outdoors and the cozy interior. In winter, the tavern serves as an intimate après-ski hideaway, while summer brings the patio to life with sweeping views of the Roaring Fork Valley and Elk Mountain Range, transforming Lift Line into a lively warm-weather dining destination.

"Lift Line represents a natural evolution of the Viceroy Snowmass experience," said Brian Harrier, Managing Director of Viceroy Snowmass. "Ski towns thrive on authenticity, and our goal was to create a slopeside tavern that feels welcoming and familiar while still delivering a sense of modern mountain luxury. From the design to the menu, Lift Line was thoughtfully crafted to reflect the character of Snowmass - warm, social, and deeply connected to the mountain. We see it becoming a true gathering place for both locals and resort guests, year-round."

With its approachable pricing, bold flavors, and year-round appeal, Lift Line is poised to become a defining new dining destination at the base of Snowmass Mountain and a cornerstone of the resort's evolving culinary program.

Long recognized as one of the region's premier mountain resorts, Viceroy Snowmass blends contemporary alpine design with immersive wellness, family-friendly amenities, and a dynamic dining program that showcases the flavors and spirit of the Rocky Mountains. The resort features spacious residential-style accommodations, a celebrated spa experience, ski-in/ski-out access, and a collection of culinary outlets ranging from refined, seasonally driven dining to casual après-ski favorites. Lift Line joins this portfolio as an entirely new concept - one that deepens the resort's commitment to offering thoughtful, locally inspired cuisine in settings that reflect the beauty and culture of Snowmass.

About Viceroy Snowmass

Viceroy Snowmass, part of the acclaimed Viceroy Hotel Group, is a premier year-round destination offering luxury accommodations, exceptional dining, a world-class spa, and unparalleled access to outdoor adventures in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Located slope-side on Snowmass Mountain with true ski-in/ski-out access, the resort blends modern alpine sophistication with the warmth and spirit of a mountain retreat. Viceroy Snowmass was recently named the "#1 Ski Hotel" by USA Today 10Best and recognized among Travel + Leisure's "10 Favorite Resorts in Colorado" in its 2025 World's best awards.

The property is home to TORO Kitchen & Lounge, featuring internationally inspired Latin flavors; a serene, holistic spa offering a range of wellness treatment; and beautifully appointed residences and guest rooms including accommodation in the contemporary Pinnacle Tower and spacious Cirque Tower, which offers an elevated residential experience with expansive mountain views. Guests enjoy inventive onside dining, thoughtful amenities, spacious suites and residences and seamless access to skiing, hiking, biking and the cultural energy of the great Snowmass region For more information, visit Viceroy Snowmass. For more information about Viceroy Snowmass, please visit viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/snowmass.

About Viceroy

With hotels and residences in Algarve (Portugal), Los Cabos (Mexico), Snowmass (Colorado), and St. Lucia (West Indies), and hotels in Riviera Maya (Mexico), Kopaonik (Serbia), Santa Monica (California), Chicago (Illinois), and Washington, D.C. Viceroy offers a fresh take on hospitality, centered on the richness of experiences and genuine connection. Viceroy is committed to creating unique and immersive experiences that allow guests to craft unforgettable narratives during their travels. Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) DISCOVERY, a unique loyalty program offering exclusive benefits and experiences to its members at over 550 hotels around the world. Learn more at www.viceroy.com, facebook.com/viceroyhotelgroup, and @viceroyhotels.

Media Contact

Murphy O'Brien Public Relations, Viceroy Snowmass, 1 3107606086, [email protected], https://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/snowmass

SOURCE Viceroy Snowmass