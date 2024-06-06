Apricot Technologies launches AI-assisted home health care documentation technology

"We've created technology using generative AI to decrease the time it takes home-health nurses to complete accurate, compliant home health patient documentation, allowing these health care practitioners to focus on patient care," said Apricot Founder and CEO Trent Smith. Post this

Home health nursing has become increasingly time-consuming as paperwork keeps health care workers from spending crucial time with the patients who need it most. As a current operator of a large home health company in the Midcontinent region, Smith recognized these growing issues and saw the need to modernize the home health care industry. When confronted with the challenges of staffing shortages and nurse burnout, he was inspired to develop Apricot.

Apricot cuts down on documentation time by over 85%, increasing job satisfaction and patient volume, growing margins and allowing for more referrals. The platform also allows many organizations to accept Medicare Advantage patients without sacrificing profit.

"The staffing shortages and burnout facing the nursing industry have ramifications for all of us, and Apricot is able to alleviate some of that by reducing the most arduous part of the job – documentation," said Cortado Ventures' Managing Partner Nathaniel Harding. "We're excited about the potential of Apricot, as well as the opportunity to continue investing in technologies that impact the daily lives of Oklahomans and beyond."

"I'm so grateful to be in a position to help change the lives of nurses working in the home health industry," Smith said. "We are on track to serve more than 800 nurses and 20,000 patients each month on our platform and our growth trajectory is quite humbling. We aim to make the home health nursing job the most desirable in all of health care."

A native Oklahoman, Smith is also the owner and CEO of Accentra Home Health and Hospice. He has successfully exited three startups, all based in Oklahoma City. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in Aviation Management, and starred on the OU Football team where he was a four-year starter claiming two Big XII titles, served as a team captain, and won the 2000 National Championship. He went on to play four seasons in the NFL with the Ravens and 49ers. He is a former Oklahoma State Board of Education member, is the Chapter President of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO - OKC), and formerly served as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission after being appointed by Governor Stitt.

About Apricot

ApricotHealth.ai streamlines home health care documentation with AI, enabling nurses to focus on patient care by reducing paperwork time. It offers a user-friendly platform that integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, improving efficiency and care quality while empowering nurses to handle more patients effectively. Learn more at apricothealth.ai.

About Cortado Ventures:

Founded by a team of seasoned CEOs and industry veterans in 2020, Cortado Ventures is a venture capital firm that works to define the Midcontinent's success story for generations to come. Going beyond raising capital to support businesses – Cortado's deep experience as leaders and innovators helps their portfolio companies accelerate their growth through strategic planning, training, and guidance. We focus efforts on entrepreneurs and startups who are founder-led by people with innovative, disruptive, and business-to-business ideas in the insurtech, biotech, aerospace, fintech, energy tech, or ag tech sectors that are a natural fit for the mid-continent region. Learn more at cortado.ventures.

