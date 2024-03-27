April 4, Second Annual Foreskin Day: Say the 'F' Word and Break the Taboo, Learn the Power of the Foreskin

Intact America will give foreskin the respect it deserves on Thursday, April 4 — 4/4, the FOREth Day of April — with the second annual Foreskin Day, a virtual celebration as part of Intact America's national "Skin in the Game" anti-circumcision advocacy campaign. The program will focus on encouraging everyone to get comfortable saying the "F" word — "Foreskin."

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intact America Presents Foreskin Day, Hosted by Comedian Milan Patel, Featuring Live-Streamed YouTube Festival

Intact America will give foreskin the respect it deserves on Thursday, April 4 — 4/4, the FOREth Day of April — with the second annual Foreskin Day, a virtual celebration as part of Intact America's national "Skin in the Game" anti-circumcision advocacy campaign. The program will focus on encouraging everyone to get comfortable saying the "F" word — "Foreskin."

The highlight of Foreskin Day on 4/4 will be a 30-minute live-streamed Foreskin Festival on Intact America's YouTube channel at 9 pm ET. The Festival will be hosted by Milan Patel, a popular West Coast comedian whose "The Uncircumcised Rule" routine leaves audiences howling. The Foreskin Festival will also feature a visit from the Foreskin Fairy, Foreskin Trivia, person-on-the-street interviews, and cameo appearances by celebrities Steph Tolev, Debra Wilson, Deon Cole, The Naked Cowboy, and Jim Norton.

Intact America encourages people to throw Foreskin Day watch parties and to visit www.foreskin.day to discover party ideas, facts and "phallacies" about foreskin, and foreskin-positive merch. The site offers special COCKtail recipes, including the Penis Colada, Foreskin Fizz, Prolonged Bliss, and Pickled Dick.

"Foreskin positivity is no different from any other kind of sexual or body positivity," says Georganne Chapin, an attorney and founding executive director of Intact America, the nation's largest foreskin-friendly organization that advocates against the circumcision of baby boys. "Circumcision took root in the United States in the mid-19th century to curb sexual pleasure. But in today's world where we celebrate sexuality, foreskin is the ultimate sex toy."

Foreskin is the most erogenous tissue on the male genitalia, and it also provides essential protection for the penis. But confusion reigns!

According to a 2023 Intact America survey, 25 percent of men and 37 percent of women think the foreskin is merely the excess skin that is removed during a circumcision.

This survey data is not surprising since in the U.S. approximately 75 percent of males are circumcised.

Foreskin Facts

Foreskin has thousands of unique nerve endings called Meissner's corpuscles, the most sensitive nerves in the human body.

An adult male foreskin accounts for about 50 percent of the penile skin, or approximately 12 to 15 square inches in an adult intact man.

Intact penises are approximately 4 mm chubbier and 8 mm longer than cut penises.

The foreskin prevents the head of the penis, or glans, from drying out and losing sensitivity due to constant rubbing from clothing.

The foreskin's special nerves provide feedback to the mechanism that controls ejaculation.

Foreskin is amazingly easy to clean. In babies and children, no special care is required. For adult men, simply retract, rinse, and replace.

For more information about foreskin and #ForeskinDay visit https://foreskin.day.

About the Skin in the Game Campaign

"Skin in the Game: Circumcision Cuts Through Us All" is a national effort created by Intact America and featuring photographic images and personal stories of people whose personal and family lives have been impacted by male genital cutting.

About Intact America

Intact America is the largest national advocacy group working to end involuntary child genital cutting in America and to ensure healthy sexual futures for all people. It does this by challenging social and sexual norms and empowering supporters and volunteers through advocacy and education. To learn more about the issues involved in the current conversation about newborn male circumcision, visit IntactAmerica.org and CircumcisionDebate.org, and follow Intact America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Mitchell Leff, Leff & Associates, 1 4048614769, [email protected], Leff & Associates

SOURCE Skin in the Game Campaign