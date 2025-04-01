April is National Facial Protection Month: Play it safe and protect your face

"Wearing the right protective gear is a simple step that can prevent painful and costly injuries," said J. David Morrison, DMD, President of AAOMS. Post this

Why facial protection matters

Each year, millions of children suffer facial injuries while participating in sports and recreational activities. These injuries can be painful, costly and sometimes life-altering, often requiring extensive dental or medical treatment:

AAPD estimates dental injuries alone cost families between $500 million and $1.8 billion annually.

and annually. ASD reports sports-related injuries result in 20 million lost school days each year.

An AAO survey found 99 percent of parents believe children in organized sports should wear mouth guards, yet 37 percent said their child never wears one while playing.

An AAOMS study found most facial sports injuries result from ball collisions during baseball/softball.

APA reports that by 14 years of age, 30 percent of children have experienced a dental injury.

The good news? Facial injuries can be prevented or mitigated with the right protective gear.

Five key safety tips

To help reduce the risk of dental and facial injuries, parents, caregivers, coaches and athletes should follow these essential safety recommendations when participating in sports and recreational activities:

Wear a mouth guard: A properly fitted mouth guard is one of the most effective ways to prevent broken teeth, jaw injuries and soft tissue damage. Custom-fitted mouth guards provide the best protection and comfort.

Put on a helmet: Helmets absorb the impact of blows to the head and reduce the risk of severe head and facial injuries. They should always be worn when biking and playing football, softball, baseball, lacrosse and hockey or engaging in activities such as skateboarding, riding scooters and horseback riding.

Use protective eyewear: Eyes are highly vulnerable to injury during sports. Protective eyewear or goggles can prevent serious damage.

Add a face shield: Face shields provide extra protection against impacts with balls, pucks, bats, sticks and other sports equipment.

Suit up for any sport/activity: Safety gear should be worn for all sports and recreational activities, not just those where it is required. Taking a proactive approach to injury prevention helps protect athletes at all levels.

"Wearing the right protective gear is a simple step that can prevent painful and costly injuries," said J. David Morrison, DMD, President of AAOMS. "Whether on the field, the court or the rink, making safety a priority helps keep athletes focused on the game – not on recovering from preventable injuries."

Take action

Facial protection should be a top priority for every athlete. Parents, coaches and players can visit websites of any of the five organizations to access expert recommendations, safety checklists and resources on preventing facial injuries.

Also join the conversation on social media using #PlayItSafe and help spread awareness about National Facial Protection Month.

About National Facial Protection Month

National Facial Protection Month is a collaborative initiative from the Academy for Sports Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the American Association of Orthodontists.

Media Contact

Jolene Kremer, American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, 847-233-4336, [email protected], AAOMS.org

SOURCE National Facial Protection Month