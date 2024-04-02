April is National Stress Awareness Month and author, Steven M. Stroum, Hopes his Business Memoir Helps People Learn How to Manage Stress and Become More Fulfilled

Having experienced working for others and being stressed in my own business, to the point of transforming it for my own happiness and fulfillment, I fervently believe entrepreneurship provides the personal freedom that is the key to a happy, fulfilling, and reasonably stress-free life. Post this

Managing stress was essential for me. The process of starting a business was exciting, not stressful. Besides, I was a working-class kid who had nothing to lose. Ironically, one of the things that became stressful was my meteoric early success. I started my business in 1976 at the age of 28 with only $300, had 10 fulltime employees within 10 months, and earned over $100,000 (equivalent to $600,000 today) in my second year. Rather than becoming elated, though, I became severely depressed and ultimately would understand why with the help of an incredible therapist. I share this multi-year experience in detail in my book, "Success and Self-Discovery: A Business Memoir with Insightful Tips and Personal Advice that will Help any Entrepreneur." Not only the insights from therapy, but from many other experiences too and the things I did to cope and grow as a person and businessman.

As an entrepreneur I became exposed to situations that were very stressful. According to the American Psychological Association, there are three types of stress: acute stress, episodic acute stress, and chronic stress which can all make us feel out of sorts or even ill, but chronic stress is often ignored. Acute stress is the most common, is short-term, comes on suddenly; episodic stress which is recurring to people overloaded with responsibilities and schedules, and the third type is chronic which is caused by long-term exposure to stressors.

In retrospect, I experienced all three of these stressors. The first was when I hired my brother to work for my company. It was the biggest mistake of my business life. Rather than creating a job description with specific tasks that needed to be performed, I hired my older brother. Not surprisingly, he wasn't the right person for the job and didn't share the same enthusiasm for the business that I did. The acute stress came when I was faced with the decision to terminate him or face losing my business.

I recovered nicely from the aforementioned mistake. My brother moved on, the stress dissipated, my business continued to grow nicely, and I was selected to tour South Korea as an Ambassador for the International Rotary Foundation. While preparing to leave for eight weeks, my creative director and key employee hugged me, actually cried, told me that I was more a brother to him than his own brother, and assured me that he would take good care of my business while I was away and not to worry about anything. What's more, his mother-in-law would move into my home and babysit for our son while my wife met me in Hawaii for a couple of weeks to get reacquainted.

The trip to Korea was exciting and I dedicated a full chapter to it in my book, along with a description of the betrayal by my creative director who actually stole several clients while I was away to start his own business, despite his hugs, tears, and proclamations. Well, this betrayal was so beyond the pale that it caused me to return to therapy. I just didn't want to believe it! It created incredible stress.

My business memoir is a mix of these types of personal interactions that entrepreneurs experience and cannot prepare for and stories about other situations and stressors. Most importantly, I share how I overcame the episodic and chronic stress that I experienced and transformed by business to suit my personal preferences. All the while making changes for my own happiness and telling my wife that we would have to settle for earning less money. She was great. Her response every time was, "I don't care how much money we make, I just want you to be happy." In addition to becoming happier with each change in my business, ironically, I also made more money.

I was a working-class kid raised with the idea that you can't fight city hall and broke out of the mold to start a business. Incidentally, I'm still serving the same companies today that I did in the late 1970s! I saved every appointment book since 1976 and years of personal journals and finally wrote the book at age 73 to better understand what I experienced in my business life and to provide an entertaining, informative, and inspiring story for other working-class kids who want to start a business but have no idea how to do it, where to begin, or what to expect; especially in terms of human relations.

My hope is that "Success and Self-Discovery," available on Amazon, can inspire and instruct people who wish to become entrepreneurs. I've worked with numerous small business owners my entire adult life and most of them are great leaders in their communities and have learned to handle stress well by necessity, like I did. Having experienced working for others and being stressed in my own business, to the point of transforming it for my own happiness and fulfillment, I fervently believe entrepreneurship provides the personal freedom that is the key to a happy, fulfilling, and reasonably stress-free life.

