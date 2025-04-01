April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month: Early detection and self-exams can save lives

"Raising awareness about oral cancer is essential to helping individuals recognize potential warning signs and seek care sooner. Knowledge and early action can make a meaningful difference in health and quality of life." - Dr. J. David Morrison, DMD, President of AAOMS Post this

"As specialists who diagnose and surgically treat pathologies of the head, neck and mouth, oral and maxillofacial surgeons understand that early detection of oral cancer significantly improves survival rates and treatment success," said Dr. J. David Morrison, DMD, President of AAOMS. "By performing regular self-exams and seeking timely medical evaluation, individuals can identify potential concerns early, leading to better outcomes and saving lives."

Who is at risk?

While smoking, tobacco use and alcohol consumption remain major risk factors, the fastest-growing group of oral cancer patients includes young, healthy, nonsmoking individuals, largely due to human papillomavirus (HPV) infections.

In 2024, the National Cancer Institute estimated that 58,450 new cases of oral cavity and pharynx cancer would be reported in the United States that year, with an estimated 12,230 deaths from these diagnoses. Oral cancer, which includes cancers of the mouth, tongue and throat (pharynx), is a significant health concern.

Warning signs of oral cancer

If any of the following symptoms persist for more than two weeks, schedule an evaluation with a healthcare provider:

Red, white or black patches in the soft tissue of the mouth

A sore in the mouth that doesn't heal or bleeds easily

Lump, swelling or hard spots in the mouth or neck

Difficulty in swallowing, including a feeling food is caught in the throat

Persistent sore throat, hoarseness or difficulty swallowing

A firm, painless lump on the neck that doesn't go away

A chronic ear pain on one side

How to perform a self-examination

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons (OMSs) encourage a six-step self-exam that takes just a few minutes. Using a bright light and a mirror:

1. Remove any dentures.

2. Look and feel inside the lips and the front of the gums.

3. Tilt the head back to inspect and feel the roof of the mouth.

4. Pull the cheeks out to inspect the sides and back gums.

5. Stick out the tongue and examine the top and bottom.

6. Feel for lumps or enlarged lymph nodes in both sides of the neck, including the lower jaw.

If any unusual lumps, sores or discolorations are discovered, do not ignore them. Seek prompt medical evaluation.

Take action: Early detection saves lives

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons play a vital role in diagnosing and treating oral cancer. Find a specialist by using the Find a Surgeon database at MyOMS.org.

"Raising awareness about oral cancer is essential to helping individuals recognize potential warning signs and seek care sooner," said Dr. Morrison. "Knowledge and early action can make a meaningful difference in health and quality of life."

