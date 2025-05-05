April Updates for NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of IT and AV Devices

NetZoom® recently reported its April updates to the NetZoom Visio Stencils Device library of Audio/Video and network/data center infrastructure devices including devices from A10 Networks, Actelis Networks, Corsair, Dell Computer, DynFi, FS.COM, Genelec, Gigamon Systems, Hewlett-Packard, Huawei Technologies, Meraki, NetApp, Nexo, Nutanix, Opengear, Rittal, Synamedia, Tripp Lite, Vertiv Co, and more.
CHICAGO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library, the largest collection of manufacturer-specific equipment stencils for designing, diagramming and documenting network and data center assets and audio/video networks, released many new Visio Stencils during April.
"Each week the NetZoom library team releases updates for customer requests and new manufacturer devices so that the NetZoom Visio Stencil library is always up to date with the latest devices for network, rack, data center and audio/video designs," stated Sara Clark, President at NetZoom, Inc.
The following is a sampling of the newly released stencils. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection.
Manufacturer / Device Product Lines
- A10 Networks / Thunder
- Actelis Networks / MetaLIGHT
- Corsair / Elgato
- Dell Computer / PowerEdge XE-Series, DD Series, Connectrix, UltraSharp Series
- DynFi / FWA Series
- FS.COM / Fiber Patch Panels, Enterprise Switches
- Genelec / 8000 Series
- Gigamon Systems / GigaVUE
- Hewlett-Packard / ProLiant Gen12
- Huawei Technologies / iBRAS
- Meraki / MG Series, MS Series
- NetApp / AFF C-Series, StorageGRID
- Nexo / NX TD Controllers
- Nutanix / Complete Cluster
- Opengear / OM2200 Operations Manager
- Rittal / DK Series
- Synamedia / Video Platforms
- Tripp Lite / CAT5e-CAT6, SmartRack, SmartOnline, PDU
- Vertiv Co / NetSure, Liebert APS, Liebert GXT5
NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT/AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.
Availability
NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464 or visit VisioStencils.com
About NetZoom
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.
For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Marketing Department, NetZoom, Inc., 1 630-281-6464, [email protected], https://visiostencils.com/
SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.
