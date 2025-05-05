April Updates for NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of IT and AV Devices

Each week the NetZoom library team releases updates for customer requests and new manufacturer devices so that the NetZoom Visio Stencil library is always up to date with the latest devices for network, rack, data center and audio/video designs. Post this

The following is a sampling of the newly released stencils. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection.

Manufacturer / Device Product Lines

A10 Networks / Thunder

Actelis Networks / MetaLIGHT

Corsair / Elgato

Dell Computer / PowerEdge XE-Series, DD Series, Connectrix, UltraSharp Series

DynFi / FWA Series

FS.COM / Fiber Patch Panels, Enterprise Switches

Genelec / 8000 Series

Gigamon Systems / GigaVUE

Hewlett-Packard / ProLiant Gen12

Huawei Technologies / iBRAS

Meraki / MG Series, MS Series

NetApp / AFF C-Series, StorageGRID

Nexo / NX TD Controllers

Nutanix / Complete Cluster

Opengear / OM2200 Operations Manager

Rittal / DK Series

Synamedia / Video Platforms

Tripp Lite / CAT5e-CAT6, SmartRack, SmartOnline, PDU

Vertiv Co / NetSure, Liebert APS, Liebert GXT5

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT/AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.

Availability

NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464 or visit VisioStencils.com

About NetZoom

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.

