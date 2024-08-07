AprilAire Announces New Integration With Alarm.com Security and Smart Home Solutions

"This partnership is a win-win for Alarm.com customers and builders and contractors who can now integrate AprilAire Healthy Air solutions into the Alarm.com ecosystem," commented Jimmy Pendley, AprilAire President. Post this

The AprilAire S86 Wi-Fi Thermostat not only offers connected control, but also certified energy savings, is smart, and simple to use. This ENERGY STAR® certified Thermostat keeps it comfortable, while reducing energy costs by automatically adjusting the home's temperature settings to optimize heating and cooling. This unique smart Thermostat utilizes proprietary AprilAire Healthy Air Algorithms™ to control a whole-home ventilator, dehumidifier, or humidifier rather than the basic on/off functionality offered by other thermostats to manage indoor air quality. The AprilAire S86 Wi-Fi Thermostat is also simple to operate with a capacitive touch interface, an intuitive navigation menu, and an easy-to-read color graphical display. Homeowners also appreciate knowing the outdoor temperature reading from right outside their home rather than from a nearby town via a weather app.

"We are excited to welcome the AprilAire S86 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat to the Alarm.com family of fully integrated connected devices," said Abe Kinney, Alarm.com Senior Director of Product Management. "Partnerships with innovative hardware providers such as AprilAire allow us to bring the best of Alarm.com to even more customers. Paired with AprilAire thermostats, our all-in-one smart home security platform and app will provide convenience, control, savings, and health benefits."

Now that the AprilAire S86 Wi-Fi Thermostat is part of the Alarm.com energy management ecosystem, builders and service providers can easily connect and manage multiple smart home features through the Alarm.com app. This highly rated app has 107,000 ratings of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Apple's App Store and is used on average 1.7 times per day by engaged users.

About AprilAire

AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves Healthy Air and envision a future with Healthy Air in every home. We value healthy living, customer inspired innovation, simplicity of design, straight talk and delivering real results as promised, and most importantly making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, families, and communities. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature for all types of homes, in all environments. We have an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and make a Healthy Air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on our products every day. To learn how to turn your house into a Healthy Home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System® and learn about other solutions, please visit aprilaire.com.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit alarm.com.

