AprilAire Announces New Integration With Building 36, an Alarm.com Company

"This partnership is a win-win for Building36 customers and HVAC pros who can now integrate AprilAire Healthy Air solutions into the Alarm.com ecosystem monitored by Building36," commented Jimmy Pendley, AprilAire President. Post this

"We are thrilled to offer the S86 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat to our customers," said Rob Picardi, Building36 Director of Product Management. "Our HVAC professionals prioritize their customers' comfort and satisfaction above all else. This integration ensures they can deliver top-notch air quality and the best service through our highly rated and proven smart home automation platform and app. By partnering with leading equipment manufacturers like AprilAire, we equip our HVAC partners to meet builders' needs, providing them with the top-tier technology and convenience that today's home buyers and tenants demand."

The AprilAire S86 Wi-Fi Thermostat not only offers connected control, but also certified energy savings, is smart, and simple to use. This ENERGY STAR® certified Thermostat keeps it comfortable, while reducing energy costs by automatically adjusting the home's temperature settings to optimize heating and cooling. This unique smart Thermostat utilizes proprietary AprilAire Healthy Air Algorithms™ to control a whole-home ventilator, dehumidifier, or humidifier rather than the basic on/off functionality offered by other Thermostats to manage indoor air quality. The AprilAire S86 Wi-Fi Thermostat is also simple to operate with a capacitive touch interface, an intuitive navigation menu, and an easy-to-read color graphical display. Homeowners also appreciate knowing the outdoor temperature reading from right outside their home rather than from a nearby town via a weather app.

About AprilAire

AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves Healthy Air and envision a future with Healthy Air in every home. We value healthy living, customer inspired innovation, simplicity of design, straight talk and delivering real results as promised, and most importantly making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, families, and communities. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature for all types of homes, in all environments. We have an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and make a Healthy Air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on our products every day. To learn how to turn your house into a Healthy Home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System® and learn about other solutions, please visit aprilaire.com.

About Building36

Building36 is the Smarter HVAC Maintenance Plan. We offer innovative smart thermostats, sensors, and connected home solutions that enhance comfort and convenience for homeowners while making HVAC dealers indispensable partners. Building36's 24/7 monitoring and proactive alerts ensure optimal system performance, fostering strong homeowner loyalty and reducing competition.

For more information, please visit Building36.

Media Contact

Lisa Reihl, AprilAire, 608-310-6333, [email protected], https://www.aprilaire.com/

Rachel Smith, Alarm.com, 1-800-495-7621, [email protected], https://alarm.com/

SOURCE AprilAire