AprilAire Makes a Difference for Employees With Whole-Home Radon Mitigation

One of AprilAire's core values is being a Good Neighbor. Being a Good Neighbor means not only giving back to the community, but employees too.

"AprilAire giving out radon tests truly shows that AprilAire cares about its employees so that they are aware of the levels in their homes. I would have never of known my house was a hotspot for radon had it not been for AprilAire providing tests to its employees." —Matthew B., AprilAire Employee

"What better way to raise awareness than starting with your own family, your employees." —Jackie H., AprilAire Employee

"The company campaign to raise employee awareness is THE reason I tested… and our levels are unsafe. We spend a lot of time in our exposed lower level so I'm very thankful for the prompt to test and the support to mitigate!" —Alyssa Y., AprilAire Employee

If a test shows a home has high radon gas levels, a homeowner must look into remediation with their Healthy Air Professional, which can typically reduce radon levels up to 99%. Most home sales require a radon test as a routine part of an inspection, but wise homeowners should test at least once a year.

About AprilAire

AprilAire is on a mission to make homes healthy. We believe everyone deserves Healthy Air and envision a future with Healthy Air in every home. We value healthy living, customer inspired innovation, simplicity of design, straight talk and delivering real results as promised, and most importantly making a positive difference in the lives of our customers, families, and communities. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin since 1954, AprilAire has been creating and delivering Healthy Air solutions to manage air purity, humidity, fresh air supply, radon mitigation, and temperature for all types of homes, in all environments. We have an unparalleled reputation as the brand of choice among tens of thousands of professional contractors and make a Healthy Air difference in the lives of the millions of families who rely on our products every day. To learn how to turn your house into a Healthy Home with the AprilAire Healthy Air System® and learn about other solutions, visit http://www.aprilaire.com.

